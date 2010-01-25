Stories
Nvidia CEO: Quantum Computing is Still 20 Yrs Away

posted by janrinok on Saturday January 11, @05:04AM
Business

Frosty Piss writes:

Quantum? No solace: Nvidia CEO sinks QC stocks with '20 years off' forecast

Shares in some publicly traded QC companies saw steep declines today, following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES rather reasonable remark that practical quantum systems may still be 20 years away.

Speaking at a financial analyst Q&A session at the conference, Huang said the world is probably five to six orders of magnitude away from the number of qubits needed to make practical quantum computers - and he doesn't expect anyone to break that threshold anytime soon. Huang's grim but frankly realistic outlook on the future of quantum computing added to the sector's woes, with some companies seeing stock prices plummeting when markets opened the next day. D-Wave, Quantum Computing Inc, Rigetti, and IONQ are all down nearly 50 percent as of writing.

The only leading publicly-traded quantum computing firm to escape a 50-percent decline in value is UK-based Arqit Quantum, but it's still down by around 30 percent.

Original Submission


  by c0lo on Saturday January 11, @05:36AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday January 11, @05:36AM (#1388366) Journal

    The full form is "It's just around the corner and it will be"

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0 https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford

    by c0lo on Saturday January 11, @06:18AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday January 11, @06:18AM (#1388369) Journal

      Correction: it will always be.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0 https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford

      by DadaDoofy on Saturday January 11, @12:39PM

        by DadaDoofy (23827) on Saturday January 11, @12:39PM (#1388385)

        Kind of like NASA's return to the moon.

  by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday January 11, @09:29AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Saturday January 11, @09:29AM (#1388373)

    says non-quantum computing equipment will be around for a long time.

    Shocking and unexpected.

