Shares in some publicly traded QC companies saw steep declines today, following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES rather reasonable remark that practical quantum systems may still be 20 years away.

Speaking at a financial analyst Q&A session at the conference, Huang said the world is probably five to six orders of magnitude away from the number of qubits needed to make practical quantum computers - and he doesn't expect anyone to break that threshold anytime soon. Huang's grim but frankly realistic outlook on the future of quantum computing added to the sector's woes, with some companies seeing stock prices plummeting when markets opened the next day. D-Wave, Quantum Computing Inc, Rigetti, and IONQ are all down nearly 50 percent as of writing.

The only leading publicly-traded quantum computing firm to escape a 50-percent decline in value is UK-based Arqit Quantum, but it's still down by around 30 percent.