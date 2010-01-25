Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
A person in Louisiana has died from a bird flu virus known as H5N1. This is the first known death related to the virus in the US. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has not identified additional H5N1 cases in the state nor found evidence of person-to-person transmission, indicating that the risk to the general public remains low.
The person was hospitalised for the virus in December, after contracting it from infected or dead birds in their backyard. They experienced severe respiratory symptoms. It was the first serious case of H5N1 in the US. The LDH announced their death on 6 January and said that they were older than 65 and had underlying health conditions.
In total, 66 people in the US have tested positive for H5N1, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most of them developed mild symptoms, such as eye redness, and worked with infected cows or chickens.
H5N1, which has killed tens of millions of wild and domestic birds worldwide, has been circulating in dairy cows across the US for almost a year now. Genetic analysis of samples collected from the person in Louisiana indicate that the person was infected with the D1.1 genotype of the virus, which is similar to the viruses recently detected in wild birds, but distinct from the version spreading in cattle. There is no evidence that the virus can transmit between people.
The analysis also identified several changes that may improve the virus’ ability to bind to cells in the upper airways of humans, which largely lack receptors for most bird flu viruses. According to the CDC, it is likely these changes happened after the person was infected – any time someone contracts a bird flu virus, it gives it a chance to evolve and become better at spreading between us. One of the changes was also seen in a person who fell severely ill with H5N1 in Canada in November.
(Score: 4, Funny) by SpockLogic on Saturday January 11, @08:38PM (2 children)
YOU ARE ALL GOING TO DIE
Well sooner or later ...
Overreacting is one thing, sticking your head up your ass hoping the problem goes away is another - edIII
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Saturday January 11, @10:26PM (1 child)
Life is a 100% terminal disease. No one has ever survived it.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 11, @11:41PM
Bullshit. The current population is 5% of all the humans who have ever lived. The human race currently has a mortality of about 95%. QED.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Saturday January 11, @09:17PM (1 child)
*Probably*. How it develops depends on what mutations it picks up while learning to spread in people. Eventually it will evolve into "just another flu", but the early stages are likely to be ... interesting. However it currently doesn't seem to know how to spread from human to human, and until it evolves that it won't be a pandemic...or even a bad flu season. It may kill a lot more of the people it infects, but it will infect so few that the number will be negligible (unless you are one of them).
I suppose you could ask the cows what it feels like, but I doubt the answer would be helpful.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 11, @11:51PM
I guess we could check recent published papers and see what "gain of function"s the Wutan labs are working on.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Saturday January 11, @09:25PM (4 children)
So bird flu IS just like covid where everyone who's old, fat, sick, or nearly dead who dies "with" it will be recorded as dying "because of" it.
I can't wait until we torpedo the economy, education, and lifestyle again because of "eye redness". And mass internet censorship, of course.
Then out comes another vaccine that has no preventative or curative effect but does make young people have heart attacks.
You'd think they would have waited for the inauguration to be over first, clearly this is going to be fun!
Also, these numbers are amateur compared to monkeypox. That disease got memory-holed in the media once it became clear it only affected alphabet people and minors "exposed" to alphabet people. Will be interesting to see how bird flu spreads.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Saturday January 11, @09:53PM (2 children)
"I can't wait until we torpedo the economy, education, and lifestyle again."
The same authoritarians that were responsible the first time are desperate to shut it all down again. The good news is, people are wise to what the shutdowns cost us and they aren't going to stand for it again any time soon. Once you've pissed away the trust, it isn't easily regained. It will likely take decades.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Saturday January 11, @10:10PM (1 child)
https://news.gallup.com/poll/403166/americans-trust-media-remains-near-record-low.aspx [gallup.com]
The generational-long graphs are absolutely wild. Its hard to believe the media was trusted just half a century ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 11, @11:48PM
Interesting echo chamber effect there. The media is heavily democrat, and 70% of democrats trust it, while only 27% of republicans do.
<sarc> Could that distrust from Rs possibly be due to lived experience, actually being at events and then seeing how the media reported it. </sarc>
(Score: 2) by dwilson98052 on Sunday January 12, @01:59AM
Unless it's ebola I'm not playing the government games retarded game again... I'd rather die free than alone.