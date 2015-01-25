from the in-the-year-2025-crystal-ball dept.
Kicking the year 2025 off with some predictions. I guess we can return to this in December to see how far they have progressed into fantasy land.
https://www.technologyreview.com/2025/01/03/1109178/10-breakthrough-technologies-2025/
01. Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile
02. Generative AI search
03. Small Language Models
04. Cattle burping remedies
05. Robotaxis
06. Cleaner jet fuel
07. Fast-learning robots
08. Long-acting HIV prevention meds
09. Green steel
10. Stem-cell therapies that work
Then they add some potential runner-ups such as Brain-computer interfaces, Methane-detecting satellites, Hyperrealistic deepfakes and Continuous glucose monitors.
https://technologymagazine.com/articles/top-10-trends-of-2025
01. Agentic AI
02. AI governance platforms
03. Disinformation security
04. Postquantum cryptography
05. Ambient invisible intelligence
06. Energy-efficient computing
07. Hybrid computing
08. Spatial computing
09. Polyfunctional robots
10. Neurological enhancement
We are already post-quantum? I wasn't aware that we even had any meaningful utilization of actual working quantum cryptography. Is this the Quantum Leap?
Also I can't help to notice that there seems to be a lot of AI fantasies involved in the predictions for the coming months.
Do you care to make any 2025 predictions of the next big thing?
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday January 16, @12:06AM
AI "powered" ad-blockers.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈