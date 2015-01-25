Kicking the year 2025 off with some predictions. I guess we can return to this in December to see how far they have progressed into fantasy land.

https://www.technologyreview.com/2025/01/03/1109178/10-breakthrough-technologies-2025/

01. Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile

02. Generative AI search

03. Small Language Models

04. Cattle burping remedies

05. Robotaxis

06. Cleaner jet fuel

07. Fast-learning robots

08. Long-acting HIV prevention meds

09. Green steel

10. Stem-cell therapies that work

Then they add some potential runner-ups such as Brain-computer interfaces, Methane-detecting satellites, Hyperrealistic deepfakes and Continuous glucose monitors.

https://technologymagazine.com/articles/top-10-trends-of-2025

01. Agentic AI

02. AI governance platforms

03. Disinformation security

04. Postquantum cryptography

05. Ambient invisible intelligence

06. Energy-efficient computing

07. Hybrid computing

08. Spatial computing

09. Polyfunctional robots

10. Neurological enhancement

We are already post-quantum? I wasn't aware that we even had any meaningful utilization of actual working quantum cryptography. Is this the Quantum Leap?

Also I can't help to notice that there seems to be a lot of AI fantasies involved in the predictions for the coming months.

Do you care to make any 2025 predictions of the next big thing?