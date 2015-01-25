Stories
posted by hubie on Thursday January 16, @12:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the in-the-year-2025-crystal-ball dept.
News

looorg writes:

Kicking the year 2025 off with some predictions. I guess we can return to this in December to see how far they have progressed into fantasy land.

https://www.technologyreview.com/2025/01/03/1109178/10-breakthrough-technologies-2025/

01. Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile
02. Generative AI search
03. Small Language Models
04. Cattle burping remedies
05. Robotaxis
06. Cleaner jet fuel
07. Fast-learning robots
08. Long-acting HIV prevention meds
09. Green steel
10. Stem-cell therapies that work

Then they add some potential runner-ups such as Brain-computer interfaces, Methane-detecting satellites, Hyperrealistic deepfakes and Continuous glucose monitors.

https://technologymagazine.com/articles/top-10-trends-of-2025

01. Agentic AI
02. AI governance platforms
03. Disinformation security
04. Postquantum cryptography
05. Ambient invisible intelligence
06. Energy-efficient computing
07. Hybrid computing
08. Spatial computing
09. Polyfunctional robots
10. Neurological enhancement

We are already post-quantum? I wasn't aware that we even had any meaningful utilization of actual working quantum cryptography. Is this the Quantum Leap?

Also I can't help to notice that there seems to be a lot of AI fantasies involved in the predictions for the coming months.

Do you care to make any 2025 predictions of the next big thing?

  • (Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday January 16, @12:06AM

    by Tork (3914) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 16, @12:06AM (#1389046)

    Do you care to make any 2025 predictions of the next big thing?

    AI "powered" ad-blockers.

