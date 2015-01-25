from the oregon-trail-time-travel dept.
Developer and reverse engineer, Scott Percival, took a long look at a bug in the Oregon Trail game's river crossings.
If you're into retro computing, you probably know about Oregon Trail; a simulation of the hardships faced by a group of colonists in 1848 as they travel by covered wagon from Independence Missouri to the Willamette Valley in Oregon. The game was wildly successful in the US education market, with the various editions selling 65 million copies. What you probably don't know is the game's great untold secret.
Two years ago, Twitch streamer albrot discovered a bug in the code for crossing rivers. One of the options is to "wait to see if conditions improve"; waiting a day will consume food but not recalculate any health conditions, granting your party immortality.
Whether the game depicts an adventure or an invasion depends on perspective. The original Oregon Trail video game from the Minnesota Educational Computing Consortium (MECC) for the Apple II series took on a life of its own and grew and changed over several decades.
Previously:
(2024) Apple is Turning The Oregon Trail into a Movie
(2016) "You have died of dysentery" -- The Oregon Trail in Computer Class
Related Stories
Smithsonian covers the legendary Minnesota Educational Computing Consortium and it's killer game "The Oregon Trail."
Never heard of MECC? It went hand in hand with Apple Computer Inc. in its earliest days. Steve Jobs said as much in a 1995 interview with the Smithsonian Institution: "One of the things that built Apple II's was schools buying Apple II's." Apple II's loaded with MECC games.
Minnesota was a Midwestern Silicon Valley by the early 1970s. The State of Minnesota threw huge funds to entice computer programmers to Minneapolis and Saint Paul when it created MECC in 1973. From 1978 to 1999, MECC, together with Apple, competed against private software companies to turn American children into a nation of computer-savvy early adopters and make computer class as much a part of American schooling as math and English.
"MECC's goal was on putting a computer in the hands of every K-12 student in Minnesota," says Dale LaFrenz, MECC co-founder and CEO from 1985 to 1996. "We already had all schools in Minnesota running teletypewriters hooked to a huge UNIVAC [mainframe]." The UNIVAC was installed in a climate-controlled room at MECC headquarters. Up to 435 users across Minnesota could access it at one time from anywhere that had a telephone line.
Once MECC had this system, it needed a game.
[...] When MECC hired Rawitsch [Don Rawitsch, one of the authors/programmers of the game] in 1974, the game had been a dormant pile of papers for three years. MECC set him to work resurrecting the game, and as he did, he added new features. He read diaries of Oregon Trail pioneers for ideas on new events to include, such as pegging the likelihood of certain events to certain locations.
[...] "MECC went to Apple very early on and cut a deal for five Apple II's," says LaFrenz. "We launched The Oregon Trail for proof of concept, tested with Minnesota schools and had a positive evaluation." From there, MECC put out a solicitation for a hardware company to supply the computers. A dozen or so manufacturers answered, among them Radio Shack, IBM, Atari, Commodore and Apple. Apple was an industry lightweight, but Steve Jobs had parallel ideas about computer education.
"[The partnership] worked," LaFrenz says. "MECC became Apple's largest dealer and sold to all the Minnesota schools. MECC and Apple were always in sync, including a grand plan to 'save the world by putting computing power in the hands of every kid in America.' Humility did not run in the veins of Steve [Wozniak] and Steve [Jobs]."
From the Hollywood Reporter: Apple is turning the classic computer game Oregon Trail into a big budget action-comedy movie.
Grab your wagons and oxen, and get ready to ford a river: A movie adaptation of the popular grade school computer game Oregon Trail is in development at Apple.
The studio landed the film pitch, still in early development, that has Will Speck and Josh Gordon attached to direct and produce. EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will provide original music and produce via their Ampersand production banner. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will feature a couple of original musical numbers in the vein of Barbie.
Sounds like a good day to die of dysentery.