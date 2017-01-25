Most people here probably came from slashdot originally, so it won't need much introduction. The owners of the site have decided to go all in on advertising enshittification, and anyone visiting any page with an adblocker installed will be greeted by several seconds of JS bloat trying to inject ads past your adblocker, followed by a message box that demands you disable your adblocker, and forces a page reload.

[ Editor's Comment: DotDalek has been in email contact with "whiplash" on Slashdot and he has asked me to give you a summary of part of the email exchange:

Quote: I posted some information about this in my recent comments, with links to comments by whipslash (Logan Abbott, the guy who owns Slashdot) and my own personal communication with him. Ad blockers aren't banned on Slashdot, whipslash apologized and removed the advertiser who caused this, and he at least seems open to allowing users to subscribe again. As I said, a subscription-model is a much better way to raise revenue than inserting more ads. We'll see if Slashdot actually offers subscriptions to raise revenue, but whipslash seemed open to it. If you're going to run the story that was in your queue, I ask you to please make sure that it includes accurate information. Incidentally, this is why SN needs people to subscribe, and it would be a good opportunity to further remind people of this. End Quote ]