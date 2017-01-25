from the you-made-the-right-choice-to-be-here dept.
Most people here probably came from slashdot originally, so it won't need much introduction.
The owners of the site have decided to go all in on advertising enshittification, and anyone visiting any page with an adblocker installed will be greeted by several seconds of JS bloat trying to inject ads past your adblocker, followed by a message box that demands you disable your adblocker, and forces a page reload.
[Editor's Comment: DotDalek has been in email contact with "whiplash" on Slashdot and he has asked me to give you a summary of part of the email exchange:
Quote: I posted some information about this in my recent comments, with links to comments by whipslash (Logan Abbott, the guy who owns Slashdot) and my own personal communication with him. Ad blockers aren't banned on Slashdot, whipslash apologized and removed the advertiser who caused this, and he at least seems open to allowing users to subscribe again. As I said, a subscription-model is a much better way to raise revenue than inserting more ads. We'll see if Slashdot actually offers subscriptions to raise revenue, but whipslash seemed open to it. If you're going to run the story that was in your queue, I ask you to please make sure that it includes accurate information. Incidentally, this is why SN needs people to subscribe, and it would be a good opportunity to further remind people of this. End Quote ]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 17, @04:17PM (1 child)
https://soylentnews.org/~ElizabethGreene/journal/18912 [soylentnews.org]
greensite will never be what it once was. When they first enshittified long ago, they lost many good people to many other sites, many (most) of which are now also enshittified.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Friday January 17, @04:41PM
It is a shame. For me /. still has a special place in my heart and in online history (and not just because its name can be fully represented by symbols). I knew it was dead a long while ago, SN is very much in my mind the spiritual successor, both due to the continuity of design and structure but also the community (albeit much smaller).
Perhaps we will get another wave of /. refugees joining us?
The wider issue of enshittification is something however I don't have an answer for, except to say SN is the only interactive platform I still use by choice (i.e. excluding things like Linkedin which I am forced to use for work).
I was surprised when I look into my history how few websites I actually visit, I would say less than 20 over a year, just that I visit those repeatedly. The further back I looked into my history the wider the range of websites I used to visit. Many of which no longer exist, but are not being replaced by anything worth spending my time on.
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Friday January 17, @04:47PM
I noticed the ad-blocker thing the other day. I check both sites, and decided to remove the green site from my favorites list. If they fixed their problem, then no change.
It /was/ a nice reminder to check my subscription. I was good until June 2025. Resubscribed anyway. Good to go until 2026.
To all the admins:
Thank you for your hard (and sometimes thankless) work to provide a community forum of topics that interest us. Thank you for keeping the spam & vitriol at near 0% levels. Thank you.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Tork on Friday January 17, @04:48PM
I'm bitter. The specific error I got was my ad-blocker wouldn't let a video-ad play. Of ALL the sites in the world to pull that one on me....
