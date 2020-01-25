European Union orders X to hand over algorithm documents:
Brussels has ordered Elon Musk to fully disclose recent changes made to recommendations on X, stepping up an investigation into the role of the social media platform in European politics.
The expanded probe by the European Commission, announced on Friday, requires X to hand over internal documents regarding its recommendation algorithm. The Commission also issued a "retention order" for all relevant documents relating to how the algorithm could be amended in future.
In addition, the EU regulator requested access to information on how the social media network moderates and amplifies content.
The move follows complaints from politicians in Germany that X's algorithm is promoting content by the far right ahead of the country's February 23 elections. Musk has come out in favour of Alternative for Germany (AfD), arguing that it will save Europe's largest nation from "economic and cultural collapse." The German domestic intelligence service has designated parts of the AfD as right-wing extremist.
Speaking on Friday, German chancellor Olaf Scholz toughened his language towards the world's richest man, describing Musk's support for the AfD as "completely unacceptable." The party is currently second place in the polls with around 20 percent support, ahead of Scholz's Social Democrats and behind the opposition Christian Democratic Union.
Earlier in the week, Germany's defence ministry and foreign ministry said they were suspending their activity on X, with the defence ministry saying it had become increasingly "unhappy" with the platform.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @07:32PM (1 child)
There might be a run on popcorn to watch this little feud.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @08:58PM
yup. [independent.co.uk] the elon defense force is going to be busy today.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mcgrew on Monday January 20, @07:49PM
I wish MY politicians gave a rat's ass about the 99%. Of course, Europe is democratic, America has been a plutocracy since the Supreme Court killed democracy with Citizens United.
Who cares that Fox is owned by a FOREIGNER? The irony is hilarious.
A man legally forbidden from possessing a firearm is in charge of America's nuclear arsenal.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Monday January 20, @07:52PM
They should open their own hyper-censored propaganda platform if they want it so bad.
If their numbers are real, they'll make more money than X.
My suspicion is they won't, because their numbers are fake.
You know its going to be a blow out election when they're blamestorming and finger pointing a month before the election LOL. They should at least wait until they lose before firing up the fake news.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Monday January 20, @08:33PM (2 children)
Who the hell do they think they are? This is the kind of slippery slope you slide down when there is no equivalent of a first amendment.
Musk should, and likely will tell the EU to fuck off. They have no right to the proprietary algorithms of a privately held American company.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @08:49PM
(Score: 1) by Laci on Monday January 20, @09:01PM
Errrr... if X wants to be accessible in the EU then it has to comply with EU laws. And if there is a reasonable suspicion that they broke EU laws, then the EU has every right to ask for the algorithms. You wouldn't want a foreign entity operate in the US and disregard the US laws, would you?
Of course, Musk could just "tell the EU to fuck off" and leave the EU market. It'd be interesting to see how much X would be missed there -- if at all.