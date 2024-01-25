from the AI-overlords dept.
https://arstechnica.com/ai/2025/01/anthropic-chief-says-ai-could-surpass-almost-all-humans-at-almost-everything-shortly-after-2027/
On Tuesday, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicted that AI models may surpass human capabilities "in almost everything" within two to three years, according to a Wall Street Journal interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
[...]
Amodei co-founded Anthropic in 2021 with his sister Daniela Amodei and five other former OpenAI employees. Not long after, Anthropic emerged as a strong technological competitor to OpenAI's AI products (such as GPT-4 and ChatGPT). Most recently, its Claude 3.5 Sonnet model has remained highly regarded among some AI users and highly ranked among AI benchmarks.
[...]
Even with his dramatic predictions, Amodei distanced himself from a term for this advanced labor-replacing AI favored by Altman, "artificial general intelligence" (AGI), calling it in a separate CNBC interview from the same event in Switzerland a marketing term.
Instead, he prefers to describe future AI systems as a "country of geniuses in a data center," he told CNBC.
Related stories on SoylentNews: anthropic search
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @04:57AM
When the bubble is at the precipice of bursting, add more hot air.
I don't understand how it's a winning tactic. I guess the exit strategy is about to be executed, just one more pump.