from the pathway-to-freedom-or-fate-worse-than-death? dept.
Surgery to embed a nerve-stimulating implant in a patient in a persistent vegetative state (15 years), resulted in the patient reverting to a "minimally conscious" state.
After lying in a vegetative state for 15 years, a 35-year-old male patient in France appears to have regained minimal consciousness following months of vagus nerve stimulation, researchers report today in Current Biology.
The patient, who suffered severe brain damage in a car crash, had shown no signs of awareness or improvement before. He made no apparent purposeful movements and didn't respond to doctors or family at his bedside. But after researchers surgically implanted a device that stimulates the vagus nerve, quiet areas of his brain began to perk up—as did he.
His eyes turned toward people talking and could follow a moving mirror. He turned his head to follow a speaker moving around his bed. He slowly shook his head when asked. When researchers suddenly drew very close to his face, his eyes widened as if he was surprised or scared. When caregivers played his favorite music, he smiled and shed a tear.
Note that "respond" is on the level of "turning his head when asked, though that took a minute."
A few thoughts on this:
- Medical advances are COOL!
- Hopefully, this advance can help some folks.
- This makes ethical questions concerning patients in persistent vegetative states more urgent:
- (e.g. the question of whether/when to pull the plug has become even more confusing)
- This introduces some new ethical questions:
- Is it ethical to "bring back" someone after 15 years? (the world has changed quite significantly)
- Is it ethical to "bring back" someone to a state where they're might just barely be conscious enough to realise how much their state sucks?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday September 26, @02:13PM
I'll answer the ethical questions according to my opinion:
Is it ethical to "bring back" someone after 15 years? (the world has changed quite significantly)
Answer: yes. I would want to be brought back if possible. Sure, a lot has changed in 15 years, but it's not *that* much (not like the past 100 years), mainly new technologies. 15 years ago was only 2002: 9/11 had just happened, we had W as president, we were gearing up for 2 wars. This guy will have to learn about 2 wars that happened, and are now mostly over, Obama's presidency, and now Trump being pres for less than a year. He'll have to worry about war with NK, but that's about how things were in 2002, just with different countries and no (small) nukes. The big thing is he'll have to learn about smartphones, and hopefully he won't get led down the wrong path and get an Apple. If he was a Linux enthusiast, he'll be pretty disappointed in the lack of progress: there's a bunch of distros that really do "just work", and well, but there hasn't been that much uptake (it's better than 2002, but not enough), and a lot of time has been wasted re-inventing the DE wheels, but on the upside he'll be able to do almost any normal tasks, including ALL web browsing, on a Linux PC. Cars are a lot nicer than in 2002 though.
Anyway, the point is, it won't be that hard for him to adjust. It's not like he's coming from the distant past where social attitudes were completely different (e.g., slavery was accepted, women couldn't vote, etc.). The biggest social thing that's changed is gay marriage and growing acceptance of LGBTetc. And that doesn't really affect you in daily life (any more than it did in 2002) unless you're LGBT yourself or have friends or relatives who are; you see it more in news and online forums than anywhere else unless you specifically go to certain places or events.
Is it ethical to "bring back" someone to a state where they're might just barely be conscious enough to realise how much their state sucks?
Personally, I'd say yes, probably. If they managed to get this guy back to this state now when only recently they would have considered him a permanent vegetable, then there's no guarantee his current present state is the best he can hope for: they could come up with something even better in a year, maybe even have him fully functional in a few years.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday September 26, @02:20PM
Serious question: sanity? If the person was truly unconscious - unaware - for 15 years, it may not be an issue. But if they were "locked in" (aware, but completely unable to respond) for 15 years. What are the chances that they are still sane?
On a vaguely related note: There is also the interesting case of hyperbaric oxygen treatment [livescience.com]. I've linked to a skeptical article, but the doctors in this case claim that a young child's brain was able to regenerate substantial damage.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday September 26, @02:28PM
That's a good point about sanity. But can't they determine if they were "locked in" and aware just by reading brain waves? (Note: IANANS (neuroscientist))
(Score: 3, Interesting) by FatPhil on Tuesday September 26, @02:33PM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by jbernardo on Tuesday September 26, @02:29PM
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday September 26, @02:32PM
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @02:50PM
Didn't keep his skills up, hasn't learned any new technologies, and he's too old.
Even if he had godlike Linux skills in 2002, he's worthless now.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday September 26, @03:12PM
Alternatively, he's uncorrupted by systemd...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @03:19PM
Meh... I'm myself 35 now... so I pretty much left the university 15 years ago... the new stuff that I learned in that time (some of it is outdated already) could easily be caught up with in... 2 years or so. OTOH, got tired of my job and switched to something completely else, lots of people do that.... I think with some good mindset he would be fine.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @03:28PM
Now that systemd has been entrenched for a couple of years in even the most conservative of Linux distros (like Debian), and much longer in Fedora, it's getting harder and harder to find entry-level sysadmins who have experience with Linux distros that don't use systemd. You really start to worry for society when a new Linux sysadmin says, "Where's journalctl? All Linux systems should have journalctl!" while working on a server running Debian 7.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday September 26, @02:55PM
OK, so the ethical questions about bringing someone back after 15 years are pertinent now, but if this treatment is shown to be effective then it can be applied to patients as soon as they go into their vegetative state. Once the backlog of people lying comatose for years / decades has been worked through, the question becomes moot.
Which raises another question: Could it be that this treatment would be more effective on someone who is only recently injured than someone who has been flat on their back for 15 years?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @03:22PM
Perhaps it is. Maybe it isn't.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 26, @02:56PM
Can they remove some nerve tissue and make people less aware?
Oh, wait - they've already done that by giving people "smart phones". Never mind . . .
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
