Jacque Fresco spent decades building a life-sized model of his ideal city. The central idea? If we want the Western world to overcome war, avarice, and poverty, all we need to do is redesign the culture.
[...] This civilization would be created through "sociocyberneering," a radical form of social engineering where automation and technology would bring about "a way of life worthy of man." 171391-02-223
Throughout the interview, Fresco brandished full-color sketches of the future: white domes perched on the surface of the ocean and arranged in concentric circles so as to resemble the structure of an atom. Serving as the city's nucleus was a central computer, which would monitor the ecology of the region—measuring crop yields in farmland, controlling irrigation, and overseeing hydroelectric power grids. Expanding outward were civic centers, museums, and universities, all of which would operate like public libraries in that any cultural artifact would be available for temporary loan. The next largest ring of the city consisted of a residential area, where denizens would dwell amid opulent gardens and manicured parks, in built-to-suit developments. These elliptical abodes would contain every amenity imaginable (at one point, Fresco predicts the invention of entertainment software that sounds breathtakingly similar to Netflix). The city's enclosure—the crust of the circle—would house a massive recycling center to which all trash would be ferried via underground conveyor belts. Once there, automated machines would sort the refuse for proper salvaging.
Fresco was gruff and humorless throughout the interview, wholly immune to King's attempts at playful banter. At one point, he pronounced, "Sociocyberneering is an organization that is probably the boldest organization ever conceived of, and we're undertaking the most ambitious project in the history of mankind."
Source: https://psmag.com/magazine/waiting-for-fresco-social-engineering-technology
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @06:21AM (3 children)
I 'member.
Remember the Pol-pot agrarian utopia?
I 'member.
Utopia is always another murder away, always needing a strong and firm hand to guide society.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @06:45AM (2 children)
Implying the ruling class don't deserve to be murdered.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @06:54AM (1 child)
Implying the people of SoylentNews aren't the ruling class. How naive can you be. The average soylentil is a retired boomer sitting on a nest egg investment portfolio. Soylent people are the living embodiment of idle entitled wealth. The soylent credo is, "Fuck you! Got mine."
Kill them all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @04:19PM
Haha you are clueless. That may represent a few people on here, but the majority are techies of various sorts, just semi-irregular people. That credo you mention is simply the result of a very small subset of this community, however they are overwhelmingly more vocal on here. Personally I suspect shill / propaganda accounts, give me a copy of the entire historic database to run some stats on and we'll find out pretty quick!
(Score: 5, Touché) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday December 26, @07:16AM (1 child)
My driver will go to my client's customers in a few days. Once they all sign off on it I get a big paycheck.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @08:53AM
+1, Good Job & Good Luck!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @04:21PM
Meh, what a stupid comment. I don't recall him saying anything along those lines unless it was snarky, and lately he's seemed much more like a typical pro-capitalist techie.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @06:42AM (2 children)
That architecture is straight out of William Gibson's Gernsback continuum.
If you start hallucinating utopian white domes and giant zeppelins, you should immerse yourself in porn and trash TV until you snap out of it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Tuesday December 26, @08:31AM
Or just mix the two - Zeppelin porn: https://www.redbubble.com/people/butcherbilly/works/12641545-porn-zeppelin [redbubble.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @02:06PM
Just read tfa -- toward the end the author connects the dots to a variety of prior art. For example, Savanna GA was originally designed to promote similar ideas that could not be easily implemented in England back then (and originally did not allow slavery). Also there is a Facebook employee attending the same seminar who asserts that FB is implementing some of the same ideas...
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday December 26, @07:15AM
Back during the subprime crisis Silicon Valley had 24,000 homeless people.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @07:48AM (2 children)
Obligatory reading of 'Brave New World' at this point.
I want my soma. Now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @02:26PM
What makes you think you an Alpha, Delta boi?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @02:45PM
There was an article on the amanita muscaria and santa and christmas a few days back. That's your Soma; if you don't take so much that you are made ill (or unable to function because of the visions), then you are doing it right.
It is a fantastic tonic, so to speak... similarly to how some people say that a little weed can do so much, while the people getting high are just disappointed when they aren't getting high, amanita muscaria can at times make life seem like worth living--provided you don't take so much you can't function... people are often focused too strongly on the high or disapproving of something due to the same high. Just don't take it to get high all the time and you'll see why Santa was happy despite his workload!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by VLM on Tuesday December 26, @02:26PM (1 child)
The problem with artsy types doing science as an inspiration, is they're always out of date leading to the wrong analogies. If you're gonna use science as an analogy authority, then you need current science not obsolete stuff.
The pre-quantum, pre-periodic table vision of the atom as a perfect clockwork solar system doesn't work well when both the atom and city-scale civilization has an issue with the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle or Pauli exclusionary principle or various concepts of chemical bond formation etc etc.
Sure, its just the usual utopia claim where central government control of the economy and total regulation of all activity will result in paradise, which never works, but this time we'll market it to the noobs as being scientific using 1800s chemistry analogies. Because the only problem with authoritarian socialist utopias is they were not marketed correctly, LOL.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @04:34PM
A lot of the problems being solved are things human beings are perfectly capable of. The current "problem" is allowing unlimited amounts of wealth to be sequestered in VERY small pockets of humanity. Fix that and humanity is pretty good at making successful communities.
Oh, it just occurred to me, we DO live in an engineered society. Corporations have ad-hoc engineered the shit out of society, and it is horrifying. Los Angeles had excellent public transit, it is now a hell hole of traffic THANKS FORD/GM! Many communities wanted to improve their internet options, but corporate lobbying ruined that. We should never have grown so much corn / dairy but corporate lobbying purchased government handouts. Car companies wanted to sell vehicles with bad mileage (great for gas consumption) so we got massive tax breaks on SUVs cause they're "trucks" and tax breaks would help "real businesses create jobs!" lawl. Hmmm, what other examples pop into mind? NESTLE! Those fuckers have been ruining water rights around the world! Third world countries are turned into polluted shitholes because the local "governments" are so easily bought off with a little cash. City planning flew out the window, real estate is too valuable to waste on a money sucking project like a park!!
/wall_o_text
(Score: 4, Interesting) by khallow on Tuesday December 26, @03:28PM (1 child)
The Western world is already well on it's way to overcome those things. And why is it that the Western world has to do that overcoming, but not the developing world where these problems are much worse?
I find yet again that those who advocate for the removal of money are really signaling the inadequacy of their ideas. Money means nothing in the absence of the resources, labor, and capital one can allocate with it as a measure of exchange. Nor is allocation of resources a significant issue in the world today. We can already allocate enough resources to feed everyone comfortably. It's just not that important to us to do so.
Even so, we have vastly improved [ourworldindata.org] the position of the poor despite this lack of focus. The linked page discusses a metric for "extreme poverty" using an inflation and cost adjusted "international dollar" which they decided was $1.90 per day. The metric is arbitrary (I gather it was intended to measure what portion of people were so poor that starvation was a day to day problem). In any case, the absolute number of people living at that degree of poverty declined from 1970 to the present by a factor of three. Whose social engineering was responsible for that? Global trade, markets, and some degree of capitalism have to be part of that answer.
Yet once again, we see a utopia that is built on abandoning the things that have worked so well over the last 70 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @04:40PM
Blergh, I'm forced to agree with khallow. Yes, the pure engineered society removes the tangible rewards that we primates really enjoy. It could be done, but removing money overnight would absolutely destroy a lot of good human activity.
Counterpoint: we need restrictions on wealth inequality, the simplest method being taxes that scale heavily the more money one makes. Without that we get the bad situations we have today, and I'd like to remind you that unrestricted economic activity has brought us to a world that is steadily walking up to the cliff of ecological collapse. There are problems to solve, some of which require some aspects of these centrally planned "utopias" but you're khallow, you can't fathom these deeper truths.
Feel free to prove me wrong, don't let it go to your head that someone actually agreed with you a little!
