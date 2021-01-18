from the getting-busy-up-there dept.
After a failure to reach orbit last year and several delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket into orbit:
Rocket Lab has returned to action with the second launch of its Electron rocket from the Māhia Peninsula from the North Island of New Zealand's eastern coast. Several attempts to launch at the end of last year were scrubbed before regrouping for a new attempt – which was also scrubbed, due to a wayward boat, a technical issue and then the weather – before finally launching at 01:43 UTC on Sunday and appears to have been a success.
Much like Vector Space – which is currently in small-scale suborbital testing with aims to enter the launch market next year – Rocket Lab caters to much the same market, offering small satellite users a dedicated launch system to eliminate ride-sharing requirements on the larger, more established launchers.
According to the company's website, Rocket Lab lists its launch services with Electron as costing $4.9 million (USD) per flight.
Rocket Lab has two more upcoming launches planned for Q1 2018, including a lunar lander for Moon Express. The Electron rocket will deliver the Moon Express payload into low-Earth orbit, where the lander will use its own thrusters to get to the Moon:
Once in low-Earth orbit, the MX-1E will need to complete a translunar injection (TLI) burn, cruise through space, conduct a breaking[sic] burn to enter lunar orbit, and finally complete descent and landing burns—all by itself. It would be an unprecedented accomplishment, a single-stage spacecraft that can make it all the way to the surface of the moon from low-Earth orbit.
How will a cheap disposable rocket fare against reusable rockets?
Also at Wired.
"Made it to space. Team delighted. More to follow!" the U.S. company, founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, tweeted at 4:29 p.m. New Zealand time Thursday. It is the first test of the company's Electron Rocket from New Zealand, a country of just 4.7 million people deep in the South Pacific.
Rocket Lab aims to build a New Zealand base from which to launch small satellites into low orbit. The country is considered a prime location because rockets originating deep in the Southern Hemisphere can reach a wide range of Earth orbits.
[...] With a height of 17 meters and a diameter of 1.2 meters, and 3D-printed engines, the Electron Rocket is capable of carrying a maximum payload of 225 kilograms, according to Rocket Lab, whose investors include Lockheed Martin Corp.
Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, targeting a market niche microsatellite owners say is currently under-served by larger, more expensive boosters. Using nine first stage engines and a single upper stage powerplant, the rocket can deliver up to 330 pounds (150 kilograms) of payload to at 310-mile-high (500-kilometer) sun-synchronous polar orbit.
The upcoming launch will be the second by an Electron rocket. The Electron's inaugural test flight May 25 reached space after a successful first stage burn and second stage ignition, but a data reception error with ground tracking equipment prompted an early termination of the mission for safety reasons.
[...] Backed by U.S. and New Zealand venture capital funds, and investment from the New Zealand government and U.S. aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, Rocket Lab says it will sell future Electron rocket missions for $4.9 million per flight. The Electron is sized to provide a dedicated ride for small satellites that today must ride piggyback on bigger launchers.
According to SpaceFlightNow's Launch Schedule: "Launch window: 0130-0530 GMT on 8th (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST on 7th/8th)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 22, @02:43PM (3 children)
Too bad they had to resort to Silicon Valley investors to make it a reality.
Question from the dark side: is their launch capacity sufficient to loft an NK nuke?
(Score: 1) by ElizabethGreene on Monday January 22, @03:02PM (1 child)
It is large enough to carry a nuclear weapon, but NK is unlikely to ask them to do so. NK has an indigenous launch-to-orbit capability; They don't need to buy it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 22, @05:01PM
Of course, as a matter of national pride, the would never want to buy such a thing.
As a matter of practicality... building warheads is relatively expensive, so you want a reliable launch vehicle...
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday January 22, @03:04PM
NK's problem is apparently miniaturizing nukes to fit on missiles.
Fat Man [wikipedia.org] was 4,670 kg (too heavy for a missile), and the B53 was 4,010 kg. That's probably around the maximum weight for a usable nuclear missile warhead. But then you have smaller stuff like the W91 [wikipedia.org] (140 kg). The W88 [wikipedia.org] had a mass of about 360 kg. And there are more in between, around 1,500 kg for example.
The Electron rocket has a payload of 150–225 kg to 500 km sun-synchronous orbit [wikipedia.org]. The Moon Express payload to LEO has a mass of about 200 kg.
The payload should be able to go up for suborbital ballistic trajectories. I don't know how much (math is hard!).
How much does a NK nuke weigh? There doesn't appear to be any estimates on the public web.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by ElizabethGreene on Monday January 22, @03:00PM (6 children)
This is a fantastic achievement, good on you RocketLab. Getting it right on your second launch is awesome.
>> How will a cheap disposable rocket fare against reusable rockets?
The market segments for these are different enough that I don't think a legitimate comparison exists yet. The Electron would be 1.7 million dollars per launch cheaper than the non-reusable end-of-life Falcon 1. SpaceX's doesn't fly that now and the next smallest system, the Falcon 9, is huge by comparison. For scale, with a taller fairing a single Falcon 9 could carry a pair of Electron rockets (the whole rocket, not just the payload) to LEO. The $5 million question is "is there a market for small-payload launches that isn't filled by the current secondary payload system?"
It's definitely a company to keep an eye on. Being outside the US (and free of the ITAR bollocks) is a good thing, imho.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Monday January 22, @03:26PM (4 children)
http://www.spacex.com/about/capabilities [spacex.com]
Falcon 9 launch price is $62 million. This price could go down by 10-30% depending on reusability factors (will you use a "flight-proven" Falcon 9 and use it in partially reusable rather than fully expendable mode).
Falcon 9 gets 22,800 kg to LEO.
Big Falcon/Fucking Rocket launches are expected to be cheaper than Falcon 9 or Falcon Heavy launches due to complete reusability of both stages. With a payload of 150,000 kg to LEO in fully reusable mode.
Electron can get 225 kg to LEO [spacelaunchreport.com] for $4.9 million.
Let's say the BFR costs $50 million (it might end up closer to $10 million). What if the BFR ends up reserving a significant amount of propellant in order to change its orbit several times and deploy CubeSats in the appropriate orbits? Maybe it could release 100x 250 kg payloads, and still have enough propellant to land both stages.
The logistics of reserving a seat with 99 other payloads could be annoying. But you could have a few big ones and CubeSats.
Now we have had people estimating that BFR will cost $7 million per launch:
http://www.thespacereview.com/article/3343/1 [thespacereview.com]
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2017/10/spacex-bfr-to-be-lower-cost-than-falcon-1-at-7-million-per-launch.html [nextbigfuture.com]
So now we're talking $4.9 million for 225 kg vs. $7 million for 150,000 kg. This is the "Oh, shit" moment for human space activities.
SpaceX will have to launch a lot of reused BFRs to get down to that price, but it can be done. The U.S. government could purchase a huge dedicated fleet of BFRs and still save money in comparison to some of their other activities (e.g. Space Launch System).
Electron is only the first launch vehicle from Rocket Lab, and they might increase thrust and payload while reducing price. But their ability to make their rockets reusable is hindered by their small size. Smaller rocket means less fuel can be reserved for landing. The fuel is relatively cheap compared to the rocket. That's why the larger-than-Falcon-Heavy BFR could end up launching at prices cheaper than even the Falcon 1 (when adjusted for inflation). And that's why I added the comment to the summary and have some doubts about the ultimate viability of Rocket Lab, although I commend them for their initial success. BFR will probably be flying within 6-10 years, so that's when we should expect the bloodbath.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 22, @05:08PM (2 children)
at a price somewhere between $50M and $7M... depending.
RocketLab launched just the other day, and is projecting costs of $5M. With 6-10 more years of development, who knows what this landscape will look like.
Certainly, BFR is making some convincing "own the world" noises, but they're still unproven.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 22, @05:17PM (1 child)
How much are university customers paying to get there CubeSats launched alongside larger payloads on Falcon 9 rockets? Answer that and we'll see how viable the $4.9 million price tag is. Remember that Rocket Lab says they want to launch around 50 per year.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 22, @05:46PM
I'm guessing that their marketing department has worked out this number as a price point to shoot for, not the true cost of operations. If they manage to get up to 50 launches per year, I'd expect those launches to cost quite a bit less than $4.9M each. And, I'm even more sure that this launch cost far more than $4.9M to-date to accomplish.
They make a big deal about the sun-synchronous orbit as a sort of high-value trajectory, probably attempting to justify the $1.65M/cubesat price point.
I think it's exciting and encouraging that they are able to chart a different technological course and at least potentially succeed in the space market. I hate homogeneous global systems, monoculture crops, and all their like. Even if RocketLabs ultimately fizzles on the business end, hopefully some of the tech they develop can cross-pollinate with other programs to make the whole ecosystem more robust. Even better if the business end works and we can operate several different kinds of launch vehicles, instead of one booster to rule them all (one booster to find them, one booster to bring them all and in the darkness... yeah.)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday January 22, @10:03PM
It's going to be a really really long time before FH of BFR get down in price, if they ever do.
I don't believe that you can conduct such a big operation for only $7M, period. Not now, and certainly not after another 10 years of inflation.
Even $50M feels unnecessarily aggressive target for so much weight.
How much of the number is the fuels? How much are the range, the pad? How much is the legalese, the insurances, the safety, even the launch camera/radar infrastructure?
There is no commercial reason to go so far (per kg) below your competitors. And there is no way the math works under $20M, if you count amortizing the dev costs, engineers, accidental losses, interest on years of financing... after those fixed launch costs, even if the rocket's metal was free to build.
Is it cheaper to tag along on a reusable rocket with a big sat which pays most of the cost? Sure, like it's cheaper to operate a full bus than a bunch of cars (especially if you sink the cars at destination). But there is a market for "not having the overhead of being the tiny sat next to the big important one".
Like all engineering, it's a matter of tradeoffs. The small guys can have a profitable niche, and could pick up enough market share that they have progressed in cost or reuse by the time the big guys deliver on their lofty promises (late. looking at you, Elon).
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 22, @05:03PM
I'm not fully acquainted with the details, but I did read that RocketLab took significant US investment in part to ease regulatory approvals.
