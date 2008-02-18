from the I've-forgotten-the-dept dept.
An experimental and invasive brain implant tested in people with epilepsy has been found to boost memory:
Scientists have developed a brain implant that noticeably boosted memory in its first serious test run, perhaps offering a promising new strategy to treat dementia, traumatic brain injuries and other conditions that damage memory.
The device works like a pacemaker, sending electrical pulses to aid the brain when it is struggling to store new information, but remaining quiet when it senses that the brain is functioning well.
In the test, reported Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications [open, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-02753-0] [DX], the device improved word recall by 15 percent — roughly the amount that Alzheimer's disease steals over two and half years.
There's also an AI/machine learning angle.
(Score: 3, Informative) by dbe on Friday February 09, @01:45AM (1 child)
Basically the FDA has a very loose requirement for safety inspection for any implant, much looser than for drugs.
The tests groups are really limited and the reports of death related to the device are mostly never filled.
Most damning is companies get per-approval pending final reports on bigger groups but almost never submit those.
If you listen to this segment on NPR it's really instructive how the FDA is playing with patient lives.
https://www.npr.org/2018/01/17/578562873/are-implanted-medical-devices-creating-a-danger-within-us [npr.org]
If you have exhausted any other possibility maybe? But apparently implanting anything in the human body is a bit of a random draw...
-dbe
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @02:57AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @02:53AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @06:02AM
