NASA Analyzes Forgotten Galileo Data from Flyby of Ganymede

posted by martyb on Wednesday May 02, @04:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the all-that's-old-is-new-again dept.
Science

takyon writes:

NASA dusts off FORTRAN manual, revives 20-year-old data on Ganymede

NASA scientists have made some new discoveries about Jupiter's giant moon Ganymede, thanks to a dedicated team, an elderly VAX machine and 20-year-old data from the long-defunct Galileo probe.

Fifteen years after Galileo (no, not that one) ended its days with a plunge into the atmosphere of Jupiter, NASA scientists have resurrected the 20-year-old datasets and added more detail to the puzzle of Ganymede's magnetosphere.

The new data, published in Geophysical Research Letters [DOI: 10.1002/2017GL075487] [DX], paints a picture of a stormy environment, with particles blasted off the moon's icy surface by incoming plasma raining down from Jupiter.

Ganymede is the solar system's largest and most massive satellite, but has slightly lower surface gravity than the Moon (0.146g vs 0.165g). Like many other icy objects in the solar system, Ganymede may have liquid oceans capable of supporting life. ESA's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) will fly by Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa before eventually orbiting Ganymede. It may also include a Russian-built Ganymede lander.

Also at NASA.

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Wednesday May 02, @05:37AM

    by Whoever (4524) on Wednesday May 02, @05:37AM (#674466) Journal

    thanks to a dedicated team, an elderly VAX machine and 20-year-old data from the long-defunct Galileo probe.

    I hope they only used that old VAX to read the tapes, then immediately transferred the data to a modern machine.

