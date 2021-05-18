Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Plants Work Out Which Way is Up

posted by chromas on Tuesday May 22, @01:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the jiggling-statoliths dept.
Science

hubie writes:

Plants know which direction is up, but it was never entirely clear how they know. A brief blurb in the most recent Science summarizes a paper that shows how plants are able to use built-in tilt meters they have in their cells.

Gravity-sensing cells in plants contain tiny grains of starch called statoliths. The orientation of the statoliths changes with the plant's orientation. The gravity-sensing cells respond to even the slightest tilt off of the established plane. Plant statoliths seem to evade the rules of physics that govern other granular materials. In live-cell imaging of young wheat shoots, Bérut et al. observed that statolith piles behave more like slowly creeping liquids than like granular accumulations. The reason is that the individual statoliths are always jiggling around, perhaps because of interactions with the plant cytoskeleton.

Paper reference: 10.1073/pnas.1801895115 (2018)

Original Submission


«  Treasury Secretary Responds to CBS 60 Minutes Report on Google
Plants Work Out Which Way is Up | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.