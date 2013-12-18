from the DRM:-is-it-worth-it? dept.
Just Cause 4 Cracked a Day After Release - But it Gets Worse - TorrentFreak
The much-anticipated action-adventure game Just Cause 4 was released on December 4, protected by Denuvo. On December 5, cracking group CPY posted the game online, Denuvo defeated. While this is yet another hammer blow to the anti-tamper system, the game is currently 'enjoying' a review average of just 5/10 on Steam, which could exacerbate the problems.
[...] This long-anticipated AAA action-adventure title is the follow-up to Just Cause 3, which was also protected by Denuvo. That game was released in December 2015 but wasn’t cracked until the end of February 2017.
Compare that with Just Cause 4. The game was released on December 4, 2018 then cracked and leaked online December 5, 2018. Just Cause 3 and Just Cause 4 were both defeated by cracking group CPY, who are clearly getting very familiar with Denuvo’s technology.
[...] While having the game appear online the day after release is bad enough, another problem is raising its head. According to numerous reviewers on Steam, the game is only worthy of a ‘thumbs down’ based on complaints about graphics, gameplay, and numerous other issues.
According to TorrentFreak, the long-awaiting stealth game Hitman 2 — which comes 'protected' by the latest variant of Denuvo (v5.3) — leaked online. Aside from having its protection circumvented, this happened three days before the title's official launch on November 13.
It appears that a relatively new cracking group called FCKDRM obtained a version of Hitman 2 that was only available to those who pre-ordered the game. While several groups have been chipping away at Denuvo for some time, FCKDRM is a new entrant (at least by branding) to the cracking scene. (Note: The group is not related to the FCKDRM initiative, an anti-DRM site launched by GOG.com, even though it does use the logo.)
It should be noted that the owners of Denuvo released marketing material a few months ago suggesting that even 4 days of protection (actually even hours according to them) is worth the price of their DRM. (However, no mention of -3 days.)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 13, @03:22AM
They can't win, but they won't give up.
We didn't start the fire . . . but we took our turns at tending the fire.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @03:57AM
Gamers have only themselves to blame for gaming companies putting out crappy titles.
When a gazillion people dish-out $80 or $150 for the 'metal box version with action figure' on a game six months before it is released, what incentive is there for the company to continue to finish and polish the game? They have your money so what do they care if it's in an alpha state?
Many of the thumbs down reviews come from people that pre-ordered the game. Why anyone would dish-out $80+ on a game long BEFORE it is released is beyond me. Stop pre-ordering and gaming companies might begin to remember they need to put out quality work or they wont get your hard earned money.