'Pause' in global warming was never real, new research proves
Claims of a 'pause' in observed global temperature warming are comprehensively disproved in a pair of new studies published today.
An international team of climate researchers reviewed existing data and studies and reanalysed them. They concluded there has never been a statistically significant 'pause' in global warming. This conclusion holds whether considering the `pause' as a change in the rate of warming in observations or as a mismatch in rate between observations and expectations from climate models.
[...] Dr. Risbey said: "Our findings show there is little or no statistical evidence for a 'pause' in GMST rise. Neither the current data nor the historical data support it. Moreover, updates to the GMST data through the period of 'pause' research have made this conclusion stronger. But, there was never enough evidence to reasonably draw any other conclusion.
"Global warming did not pause, but we need to understand how and why scientists came to believe it had, to avoid future episodes like this. The climate-research community's acceptance of a 'pause' in global warming caused confusion for the public and policy system about the pace and urgency of climate change.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Captival on Thursday December 20, @02:15AM (3 children)
What I'd like to hear from my scientists:
"We did research. Here are the results."
What I'm currently hearing:
"An act of thoughtcrime has been committed and those responsible are under direct investigation. How can we prevent future heretics from questioning the righteous orthodoxy?"
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @02:31AM
We have a fight over high-stakes funding for research, and a fight over far higher stakes control of the world economy. In such an environment, honest science is impossible and nobody can be trusted.
Not that the science matters! No matter if the orthodox opinion is factual or not, the winning move is to burn more coal. Avoiding coal just reduces the price, making other nations more likely to cheat. Crushing our own economy in self-inflicted burden will ultimately weaken us to the point that we are nowhere near a superpower, and it becomes possible for other nations to seriously consider conquering us for our unmined coal. If things get hot enough to cause major problems, the nations best able to deal with it will be the ones with the stronger economies... enabled by burning lots of coal.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by NateMich on Thursday December 20, @02:35AM
Inconclusive results don't make headlines, get you invited onto talk shows, or sell books and movies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @03:00AM
especially when I read things like:
"The comparisons were made with a variety of statistical techniques to correct for problems in previous work."
you can 'fix' anything using the 'right' statistical techniques.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @02:30AM (4 children)
No, they didnt. That's ok though, the Hansen 1988 scenario B/C scenario is still pretty good: https://www.skepticalscience.com/Hansen-1988-prediction.htm [skepticalscience.com]
This type of article that tries to pass of post-hoc justifications with predictions is anti-scientific though. If climate researchers were properly vetting each other they would be run out of town.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @02:32AM
*"pass off post-hoc justifications as"
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday December 20, @03:09AM (2 children)
From your link:
Note that the rate of increase in CO2 emissions is still increasing which is a more aggressive warming scenario than scenario B, but the measured warming is less than scenario B even by GISS measurements. A lot of models, including some that have a far less alarming long term prognosis would fit "pretty good".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @03:38AM (1 child)
Yep, just fitting the trend in 1988 would fit "pretty good" (actually better than any of those Hansen 1988 projections). "Pretty good" means ok, but not a big deal. You need to predict something surprising to get (intelligent) people to care. It is simple Baye's rule.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @03:42AM
*Bayes' rule
I mean you need to sum up the performance of all possible explanations in the denominator. The model in question (found in both the numerator and denominator) is only interesting if it dominates. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bayes%27_theorem [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @03:39AM
Or we're toast. Once again the human race is counting on a technology breakthrough to save our asses. Something like fussion or workable carbon capture . The last breakthrough was the agricultural revolution. Now we need an energy breakthrough.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 20, @03:47AM
Proves? Time after time, we get articles about "new research" claiming to "prove" something - anything. Ho-hum. No research is ever dis-proven, cast into doubt, questioned, superseded, or shown to be fraudulent.
Better titles are those that "suggest". New research suggests that the sun rises in the east, and sets in the west. Except, we know that sun doesn't rise or set - instead as the earth rotates, the sun becomes visible to a portion of the earth, then becomes invisible.
Global warming pause? Yeah, that has happened before. We've even had a mini-ice age, within recorded history.
So, what are they pushing now? Not that same old hockey stick thing from Al Gore? OK, no hockey stick. Let them run at the mouth. The natives need to be worked up again, don't they? Maybe they'll lose some weight when they get agitated, and march in a meaningless demonstration.
