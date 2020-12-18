from the to-infinity-and-beyond dept.
The Washington Times has an article up on the authorization of a new Space Command.
Trump signed a one-page memorandum Tuesday authorizing the Defense Department to create the new command. Speaking at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Vice President Mike Pence said, "a new era of American national security in space begins today.
The goal is to set up a command to oversee and organize space operations, accelerate technical advances and find more effective ways to defend U.S. assets in space, including the vast constellations of satellites that American forces rely on for navigation, communications and surveillance. The move comes amid growing concerns that China and Russia are working on ways to disrupt, disable or even destroy U.S. satellites."
This is distinct from the President's goal (enjoyed by both his supporters and detractors) of creating a separate "Space Force" military branch.
The article also notes that the Space Command is not new and that
A U.S. Space Command existed from 1985 to 2002, but was disbanded in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks so that U.S. Northern Command could be established, focusing on defense of the homeland.
Sadly, if it hadn't been for that, we might already have Space Marines.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday December 20, @05:44PM (7 children)
I read that this move was a precursor or first step towards creating the Space Force.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @05:50PM (2 children)
Space Force chaaaa
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday December 20, @06:43PM (1 child)
It should probably be more like Space Force .. FUCK YEAH! ... Now the real Alien hunting can begin. There will be problems building a wall in space tho to keep them all out, if they exist.
But then it's only fitting that the God Emperor takes the first step out into the cold darkness of space to combat the xenos filth.
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Thursday December 20, @07:10PM
I like Space Farce better ;-)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Thursday December 20, @05:56PM (1 child)
Finally, we may be prepared for when we find giant Alien bugs that want to use the Earth as a breeding ground.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday December 20, @07:04PM
I just want giant weapons in the asteroid belt. I mean yeah i guess they could be turned on earth. But I would rather humans waste a couple trillions on weaponry in the belt than in Earth orbit.
(Score: 3, Funny) by requerdanos on Thursday December 20, @06:49PM (1 child)
Instead of the arrogant-sounding "force", perhaps we should use a name that implies strength but doesn't come right out and say it. Like maybe "fleet" which implies that there are a sizeable number of is, and there's strength in numbers.
Also, instead of the "Space" fleet, maybe do something similar and give a nod to all the interesting stars out there in space (which is mostly boring) and say "Star" in place of "Space."
I think this would be an organization with a long, prosperous life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @07:05PM
Sounds like you've got a good idea, pink skin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @06:19PM (2 children)
They really shouldn't be relying on this. It is very convenient but I doubt it will still work in the case of a space-capable adversary. Instead they should use the celtic cross:
http://www.viewzone.com/crichton.html [viewzone.com]
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday December 20, @06:37PM (1 child)
Thanks for the link A/C.
I love a good "ancient wisdom" theory and that's a great read. There's even a link at the bottom to were Celts in Oklahoma? [viewzone.com] which is hilarious. (The answer is no by the way).
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Thursday December 20, @07:09PM
I would love to know how they purport to show longitude with a cross. Likely Vespucci's or Galileo's methods, which both required significant foreknowledge and very sensitive measurement. But if they have some new novel method I would love to hear it, even if only to forward it to the flat earth clowns.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @07:08PM
build the space wall now!