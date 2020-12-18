Stories
U.S. Space Command Authorization Signed

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 20, @05:39PM
from the to-infinity-and-beyond dept.
Career & Education

RandomFactor writes:

The Washington Times has an article up on the authorization of a new Space Command.

Trump signed a one-page memorandum Tuesday authorizing the Defense Department to create the new command. Speaking at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Vice President Mike Pence said, "a new era of American national security in space begins today.

The goal is to set up a command to oversee and organize space operations, accelerate technical advances and find more effective ways to defend U.S. assets in space, including the vast constellations of satellites that American forces rely on for navigation, communications and surveillance. The move comes amid growing concerns that China and Russia are working on ways to disrupt, disable or even destroy U.S. satellites."

This is distinct from the President's goal (enjoyed by both his supporters and detractors) of creating a separate "Space Force" military branch.

The article also notes that the Space Command is not new and that

A U.S. Space Command existed from 1985 to 2002, but was disbanded in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks so that U.S. Northern Command could be established, focusing on defense of the homeland.

Sadly, if it hadn't been for that, we might already have Space Marines.

Original Submission


  by takyon on Thursday December 20, @05:44PM

    by takyon (881) on Thursday December 20, @05:44PM

    This is distinct from the President's goal (enjoyed by both his supporters and detractors) of creating a separate "Space Force" military branch.

    I read that this move was a precursor or first step towards creating the Space Force.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @05:50PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @05:50PM

      Space Force chaaaa

      by looorg on Thursday December 20, @06:43PM

        by looorg (578) on Thursday December 20, @06:43PM

        It should probably be more like Space Force .. FUCK YEAH! ... Now the real Alien hunting can begin. There will be problems building a wall in space tho to keep them all out, if they exist.
        But then it's only fitting that the God Emperor takes the first step out into the cold darkness of space to combat the xenos filth.

        by SpockLogic on Thursday December 20, @07:10PM

          by SpockLogic (2762) on Thursday December 20, @07:10PM

          It should probably be more like Space Force .. FUCK YEAH! ... Now the real Alien hunting can begin.

          I like Space Farce better ;-)

    by Freeman on Thursday December 20, @05:56PM

      by Freeman (732) on Thursday December 20, @05:56PM

      Finally, we may be prepared for when we find giant Alien bugs that want to use the Earth as a breeding ground.

      --
      "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

      by Sulla on Thursday December 20, @07:04PM

        by Sulla (5173) on Thursday December 20, @07:04PM

        I just want giant weapons in the asteroid belt. I mean yeah i guess they could be turned on earth. But I would rather humans waste a couple trillions on weaponry in the belt than in Earth orbit.

        --
        "I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump

    by requerdanos on Thursday December 20, @06:49PM

      by requerdanos (5997) on Thursday December 20, @06:49PM

      creating the Space Force.

      Instead of the arrogant-sounding "force", perhaps we should use a name that implies strength but doesn't come right out and say it. Like maybe "fleet" which implies that there are a sizeable number of is, and there's strength in numbers.

      Also, instead of the "Space" fleet, maybe do something similar and give a nod to all the interesting stars out there in space (which is mostly boring) and say "Star" in place of "Space."

      I think this would be an organization with a long, prosperous life.

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @07:05PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @07:05PM

        Sounds like you've got a good idea, pink skin.

  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @06:19PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @06:19PM

    the vast constellations of satellites that American forces rely on for navigation, communications and surveillance

    They really shouldn't be relying on this. It is very convenient but I doubt it will still work in the case of a space-capable adversary. Instead they should use the celtic cross:

    Through the results of intensive research, Crichton proposes that our present system of beliefs and science was inherited from ancient mariners that sailed the oceans of the world in prehistory. He further proposes that the abrupt end of the last ice age, 12,500 years ago, was part of a cataclysm that destroyed of a large part of the flora and fauna of Earth. The most likely humans to survive this cataclysmic event were those who were at sea.

    [...]

    This instrument can tell the time, find latitude and longitude, measure the angles of the stars, predict the solstices and equinoxes and measure the precession of the equinoxes. The instrument can also find the ecliptic pole as well as the North and South poles, it can make maps and charts, design pyramids and henges and, when it is used in combination with these observatory sites, can record and predict the cycles of nature.

    What is this ancient icon that all humanity sees daily and does not recognize? It is the cross.

      http://www.viewzone.com/crichton.html [viewzone.com]

    by PartTimeZombie on Thursday December 20, @06:37PM

      by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Thursday December 20, @06:37PM

      Thanks for the link A/C.

      I love a good "ancient wisdom" theory and that's a great read. There's even a link at the bottom to were Celts in Oklahoma? [viewzone.com] which is hilarious. (The answer is no by the way).
       

      by insanumingenium on Thursday December 20, @07:09PM

        by insanumingenium (4824) on Thursday December 20, @07:09PM

        I would love to know how they purport to show longitude with a cross. Likely Vespucci's or Galileo's methods, which both required significant foreknowledge and very sensitive measurement. But if they have some new novel method I would love to hear it, even if only to forward it to the flat earth clowns.

  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @07:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @07:08PM

    build the space wall now!

