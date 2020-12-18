from the you-say-sandbox-I-say-litterbox dept.
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2018/12/19/18147991/microsoft-windows-sandbox-security-safety-isolation-standalone-apps
Microsoft is trying to address the fear of running an unknown .exe on your PC. While some power users set up virtual machines to check unknown apps, Microsoft has developed a simple way for anyone running Windows 10 to launch apps in an isolated desktop environment. Windows Sandbox is a new feature coming to Windows 10 next year that creates a temporary desktop environment to isolate a particular app to that sandbox.
It's designed to be secure and disposable, so once you've finished running the app in this mode the entire sandbox will be deleted. You don't need to set up a virtual machine, but it will require virtualization capabilities enabled in the BIOS. Microsoft is making Windows Sandbox available as part of Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise, and it's clearly aimed at businesses primarily or power users.
Technical details: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/Windows-Kernel-Internals/Windows-Sandbox/ba-p/301849
See also: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2018/12/windows-sandbox-marries-vm-isolation-to-container-efficiency-to-safely-run-dodgy-apps/
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday December 20, @07:25PM
You say that like it's a bad thing.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday December 20, @07:31PM (2 children)
When you're starting from ordinary Windows 10 as a baseline, it's not hard to move in a more safe direction.
I wonder, are sandboxes supported within virtual machines, or is that too many layers of virtualization?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @08:22PM (1 child)
Going the other way, I wonder if this concession to security from MS could also include ways to really turn off all the auto-updating, tracking and calling home that Win10 does? I might be willing to use 10 (instead of 7) if there was a way to refuse all updates. Note, Linux not an option, my customers insist on Windows environment.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday December 20, @08:28PM
No, they're only trying to protect you a bit from *other* threats. They don't like the competition.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Thursday December 20, @08:20PM
Oooh, can I sandbox Windows 10, then?!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @08:22PM
Can I force user to run internet explorer, outlook, excel, word and pretty much every Microsoft technology in this sandbox? They are where all the viruses come from.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @08:30PM
who will sandbox the sandboxers?
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday December 20, @08:36PM
