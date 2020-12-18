Stories
Windows Sandbox is a Safer Way to Run Programs You Don't Trust

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 20, @07:11PM
from the you-say-sandbox-I-say-litterbox dept.
Security OS

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2018/12/19/18147991/microsoft-windows-sandbox-security-safety-isolation-standalone-apps

Microsoft is trying to address the fear of running an unknown .exe on your PC. While some power users set up virtual machines to check unknown apps, Microsoft has developed a simple way for anyone running Windows 10 to launch apps in an isolated desktop environment. Windows Sandbox is a new feature coming to Windows 10 next year that creates a temporary desktop environment to isolate a particular app to that sandbox.

It's designed to be secure and disposable, so once you've finished running the app in this mode the entire sandbox will be deleted. You don't need to set up a virtual machine, but it will require virtualization capabilities enabled in the BIOS. Microsoft is making Windows Sandbox available as part of Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise, and it's clearly aimed at businesses primarily or power users.

Technical details: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/Windows-Kernel-Internals/Windows-Sandbox/ba-p/301849

See also: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2018/12/windows-sandbox-marries-vm-isolation-to-container-efficiency-to-safely-run-dodgy-apps/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday December 20, @07:25PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Thursday December 20, @07:25PM (#776930) Homepage Journal

    You say that like it's a bad thing.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday December 20, @07:31PM (2 children)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday December 20, @07:31PM (#776935)

    When you're starting from ordinary Windows 10 as a baseline, it's not hard to move in a more safe direction.

    I wonder, are sandboxes supported within virtual machines, or is that too many layers of virtualization?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @08:22PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @08:22PM (#776954)

      Going the other way, I wonder if this concession to security from MS could also include ways to really turn off all the auto-updating, tracking and calling home that Win10 does? I might be willing to use 10 (instead of 7) if there was a way to refuse all updates. Note, Linux not an option, my customers insist on Windows environment.

      • (Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday December 20, @08:28PM

        by Immerman (3985) on Thursday December 20, @08:28PM (#776957)

        No, they're only trying to protect you a bit from *other* threats. They don't like the competition.

  • (Score: 2) by Virindi on Thursday December 20, @08:20PM

    by Virindi (3484) on Thursday December 20, @08:20PM (#776951)

    Windows Sandbox is a Safer Way to Run Programs You Don't Trust
    Microsoft is trying to address the fear of running an unknown .exe on your PC.

    Oooh, can I sandbox Windows 10, then?!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @08:22PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @08:22PM (#776955)

    Can I force user to run internet explorer, outlook, excel, word and pretty much every Microsoft technology in this sandbox? They are where all the viruses come from.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @08:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @08:30PM (#776959)

    who will sandbox the sandboxers?

  • (Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday December 20, @08:36PM

    by Snow (1601) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 20, @08:36PM (#776960) Journal

    Windows 10 eat a dick.

