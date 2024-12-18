18/12/24/0145211 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 24, @09:57AM
from the MI6-in-real-life dept.
from the MI6-in-real-life dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
There's a lot you can make with a 3D printer: prosthetics, corneas, firearms — even an Olympic-standard luge.
You can even 3D-print a life-size replica of a human head — and not just for Hollywood. Forbes reporter Thomas Brewster commissioned a 3D-printed model of his own head to test the face unlocking systems on a range of phones — four Android models and an iPhone X.
Bad news if you're an Android user: only the iPhone X defended against the attack.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/12/16/3d-printed-heads-unlock-cops-hackers/
3D-Printed Heads Let Hackers – and Cops – Unlock Your Phone | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.