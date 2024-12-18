There's a lot you can make with a 3D printer: prosthetics, corneas, firearms — even an Olympic-standard luge.

You can even 3D-print a life-size replica of a human head — and not just for Hollywood. Forbes reporter Thomas Brewster commissioned a 3D-printed model of his own head to test the face unlocking systems on a range of phones — four Android models and an iPhone X.

Bad news if you're an Android user: only the iPhone X defended against the attack.