Some Academics at the Indian Science Congress Dismiss Einstein's Theories

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday January 08, @11:39PM   Printer-friendly
from the einstein-dismisses-india-scientists dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

BBC:

Some academics at the annual Indian Science Congress dismissed the findings of Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein.

Hindu mythology and religion-based theories have increasingly become part of the Indian Science Congress agenda.

But experts said remarks at this year's summit were especially ludicrous.

[...] The head of a southern Indian university cited an old Hindu text as proof that stem cell research was discovered in India thousands of years ago.

G Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor of Andhra University, also said a demon king from the Hindu religious epic, Ramayana, had 24 types of aircraft and a network of landing strips in modern day Sri Lanka.

Another scientist from a university in the southern state of Tamil Nadu told conference attendees that Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein were both wrong and that gravitational waves should be renamed "Narendra Modi Waves" [Narendra Modi is the current Prime Minister of India].

Original Submission


Some Academics at the Indian Science Congress Dismiss Einstein's Theories
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @11:51PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @11:51PM (#783893)

    How scientific of them! Then again everything they said is way more reasonable than the fat earthers, climate deniers, and anti-vaxxers of the West. Smells more like politics to me.

    • (Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @11:54PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @11:54PM (#783897)

      fat earthers

      Hey, it's "Americans" to you!

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 08, @11:57PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday January 08, @11:57PM (#783901)

      Modi himself is essentially denying the existence of the 200M Indian Muslims. It's a good thing that ISRO is still doing their work despite all these crazies at the top.

      The Chinese get to laugh at the whole "democracy" concept...

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @11:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @11:52PM (#783895)

    Indian academics need to move with the times and concentrate on a gender specific wage gap, systemic racism and "gender fluidity" in a sexually dimorphic species.

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @11:54PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @11:54PM (#783898)

    Einsteins theories apparently (maybe it is some auxiliary assumption about the distribution of matter, etc in the simplifications) predict the wrong result. There was an attempt to save this with "dark matter", but despite billions of dollars and nearly a hundred years of effort no evidence for that has ever been found except that GR predicts the wrong result.

    And from TFA I don't see any mention that his theories were "dismissed" rather than considered "not fully accurate". Anyway the author of this piece didn't include any info about what these people were actually saying so its pretty much a waste of time to consider.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @12:02AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @12:02AM (#783904)

      Also, Newton was fully aware of "repulsive" models of gravity:

      There was a strong personal relationship between Isaac Newton and Fatio in the years 1690 to 1693. Newton's statements on Fatio's theory differed widely. For example, after describing the necessary conditions for a mechanical explanation of gravity, he wrote in an (unpublished) note in his own printed copy of the Principia in 1692:The unique hypothesis by which gravity can be explained is however of this kind, and was first devised by the most ingenious geometer Mr. N. Fatio.[6] On the other hand, Fatio himself stated that although Newton had commented privately that Fatio's theory was the best possible mechanical explanation of gravity, he also acknowledged that Newton tended to believe that the true explanation of gravitation was not mechanical. Also, Gregory noted in his "Memoranda": "Mr. Newton and Mr. Halley laugh at Mr. Fatio’s manner of explaining gravity."[6] This was allegedly noted by him on December 28, 1691. However, the real date is unknown, because both ink and feather which were used, differ from the rest of the page. After 1694, the relationship between the two men cooled down.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Le_Sage%27s_theory_of_gravitation [wikipedia.org]
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Fatio_de_Duillier [wikipedia.org]

    • (Score: 2) by Demena on Wednesday January 09, @12:25AM (1 child)

      by Demena (5637) on Wednesday January 09, @12:25AM (#783911)

      I do not think galactic rotation is affected much by Einstein’s theories and they say nothing about ‘dark matter’ - which probably does not exist.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @12:30AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @12:30AM (#783913)

        ‘dark matter’ - which probably does not exist.

        Probably isn't sensitive to heat [earthsky.org] either.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @11:58PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @11:58PM (#783902)

    Einstein liked to shit on a toilet. Indians prefer the street.

(1)