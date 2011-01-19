from the trubble dept.
Hubble has a problem. NASA says that one of the cameras on the almost 30-year-old space telescope – the Wide Field Camera 3 – is no longer operational because of a hardware problem.
"WFC3 is the major imaging instrument on HST [Hubble Space Telescope]. It is, frankly, the best view of the heavens that humanity has," Simon Porter, an astrophysicist at the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado, wrote on Twitter. "But apparently some bloody fence is more important."
Although the Hubble Space Telescope has been observing the sky since 1990, the WFC3 was added just 10 years ago during a service mission. Over the last decade it has captured spectacular images, including a high-resolution version of the iconic 'Pillars of Creation' – a gas cloud inside the Eagle Nebula that was first imaged by Hubble back in 1995.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @12:44AM (6 children)
If this numbnuts was a real scientist he would leave politics out if it. Instead, in typical Democrat fashion, he had to whine about something on Twitter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @12:48AM
Not only that. If it was *that* 'bloody' important go into work and take care of it. Or is it an extended vacation where he can bitch about it?
They democrats 6 years ago voted to fund 46 billion to 'security'. A) what happened to *that* money. B) why not now? (we know why and it is not because they want to help anyone).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @12:48AM (2 children)
He should be grateful President Trump doesn't sign an executive order to repurpose Hubble for border defense purposes... point it at Mexico to keep an eye on the invading caravans.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 11, @12:56AM (1 child)
The spy satellites are already better than Hubble anyway. They can donate a Hubble-class telescope [wikipedia.org] like its an old lawn mower.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Knowledge Troll on Friday January 11, @01:13AM
I saw a video where someone said a spy satellite is like a Hubble space telescope pointing at the ground. Ooooofffffffff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @01:05AM
^^^^This.
Fucking good it will do to us that tincan in the sky when hordes of Mexicans invade us and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids.
Doncha get it?!? Trump's wall is survival, folks, anyone who oppose it is a fucking scum that real people need to clean with fire!!!1oneone1!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @01:20AM
What he fails to realize is that, yes, the bloody fence is more important. It will do no good to have Hubble up in space, if the culture which put it up there is no longer in existence. For there will be no one down here who can retrieve or interpret the data from the Hubble in the first place.
Or worse, no one who bothers to retrieve it, because they don't care.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday January 11, @12:46AM (4 children)
A) Congress does not get paid, not retroactive. That pay is gone. Bummer is this gives the millionaires leverage, especially those that got rich from being a congresscritter (that is, being on the take).
A1) The salon, gym, restaurant, and most importantly health care is taken away from all congresscritters. Like most of us, you lose your healthcare it takes 3-6 months to get it back.
A2) If the prez leaves the oval office his security blanket stays put. Fly to Mar a Lago for golf? Good luck with all the yahoos with guns in the area, cuz the Secret Service is focused on the oval office.
Clearly not gonna happen, so plan B
B) If you ain't getting paid you don't go to work
B1) TSA shuts down airports so the Congresscritters are stuck in DC? sux2bthem. Get to the end of the line we plebes are in.
B2) Any congresscritter using a private jet leads all newscasts, and all news agencies look into where the money came from.
In other words, put the pain where it belongs, the congresscritters. Seriously, when are the R's gonna dump Forrest Trump and decide he's more a problem than a solution?
Side note. John McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He lived for a year. A friend of mine was diagnosed with the same brain tumor. Diagnosed in September, dead in November. Not casting shade on McCain, just sayin' these asshats keep feathering their nests while taking away our support.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @12:50AM
What happened to the 46 billion they said to pay for this thing last time 6 years ago? Almost unanimous support too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @12:52AM
How did the tumor get from McCain's head into your friend's head?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @12:56AM
Right now you should be more scared that Trump might declare a national emergency. Let's hope military insurrection is a real thing and the generals tell him to go to hell. Otherwise we are fucked good.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @12:59AM
What about giving the American people the wall and helping to end the trafficking across the Southern border?
Too soon, we're still mourning that tumor - a true American hero! [newspunch.com]