Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Netflix Sued for Violating "Choose Your Own Adventure" Trademark

posted by chromas on Wednesday January 16, @02:41AM   Printer-friendly
from the The-Chosen-Ones dept.
Business

Booga1 writes:

From Engadget:

Netflix's choose-your-own-adventure style film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is the subject of a new lawsuit, brought against the streaming giant by Chooseco LLC The company is known for publishing the "Choose Your Own Adventure" book series popular in the 1980s and 90s, and it's claiming Netflix infringed upon its trademarks, Variety reports. Netflix tried to obtain a license for Chooseco's trademark in the past, according to Chooseco, but never reached a deal with the publisher.

In its complaint, Chooseco specifically points to a scene in Bandersnatch where a character makes a reference to a "Choose Your Own Adventure" book -- and that appears to be Chooseco's main infringement charge against Netflix. It also says Netflix is "causing confusion, tarnishing, denigrating and diluting the distinct quality of the 'Choose Your Own Adventure' trademark," and that Bandersnatch's "dark and violent themes" reflect poorly on its brand.

Original Submission


«  President Trump Signs into Law the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking (FEBP) Act
Netflix Sued for Violating "Choose Your Own Adventure" Trademark | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.