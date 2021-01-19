19/01/21/0031238 story
from the That's-Entertainment! dept.
Streaming mogul Netflix claims Fortnite is now a bigger competitor than other media companies like Game of Thrones and True Detective producer HBO.
[...] It's a notable comparison that highlights not only how incredulously popular Epic's last-man-standing shooter has become, but also how its impact is now being felt by some of the biggest names outside of the games industry.
Indeed, it's easy to see why Netflix considers Fortnite a main rival. The free-to-play title is available on almost every platform imaginable, from consoles and PCs to smartphones, and hit 8.3 million concurrent players before Christmas.
Is Netflix right? Is gaming a bigger long-term threat to streaming services than the streaming services are to each other?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, @01:02AM
Netflix, you are your own worst enemy.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, @01:05AM
Now we can stop talking about religion, and, . . . NO! Fortnight? Bigger than HBO? Bigger than Netflix? Bigger than God? Repent, Soylentils! Truly this is the End of Times. Or at least of CableTV.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, @01:25AM (2 children)
Can someone explain fortnite's popularity to me? It doesn't seem like this game is any different than dozens of first person shooters that came before it. Why this one?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, @01:31AM
"Can someone explain fortnite's popularity ?"
-
The masses are a bunch of IDIOTS.
Fortnite is "popular" with them, in the same way that the "food" served at McDonald's is "popular" with idiots.
Popularity doesn't mean it's good : popularity just means a lot of idiots like it.
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Monday January 21, @01:42AM
(Score: 1) by progo on Monday January 21, @01:44AM
I'm not a gamer, but it seems to me most games can't hold attention long enough to be a threat to a TV subscription. I see games like World of Warcraft which has no doubt made a hefty return on the original development investment, but how common are these games?
Correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't most profitable games either blockbuster titles that last a little over a year, or otherwise low-investment, low-price-to-pay casual things?
All Netflix has to do is just keep surviving.