Intel Considers $11 Billion Fab in Israel
Late last year Intel announced massive plans to increase its global chip production capacities by upgrading, expanding, and equipping four of its fabs. As it turns out, the company is not going to stop there and is considering to build a brand new fab in Israel, which will cost $11 billion.
Moshe Kahlon, Israeli Finance Minister, on Tuesday confirmed that Intel had applied for a grant of about $1 billion from the government for its new investment plan to build a fab that would cost $11 billion. If everything goes as planned, the investment will not only be the biggest of its kind in Israel, but Intel will also build the largest semiconductor fab in the region. Furthermore, the expansion will add 1,000 new employees to Intel's staff of approximately 13,000 in Israel.
[...] Intel and Ministry of Finance reportedly started talks about the new fab several weeks ago, so the production facility is a few years away.
Previously: Intel to Spend $5 Billion on Fab in Israel, Likely to Produce 10nm Chips
Intel Discloses Plans to Spend $5 Billion on Fab 28 Expansion in Israel
Intel and two Israeli ministries this week announced that the chip giant plans to invest $5 billion in its Kiryat Gat fab complex – Fab 28 – through 2020. Under the plan, Intel is expected to buy various products from local suppliers and hire additional personnel. In return, Israel will provide the processor maker a tax rebate and a government grant. Furthermore, Intel will receive another grant if it upgrades its manufacturing in Israel further.
Under the terms of the investment plan, Intel will invest $5 billion (NIS 18 billion) in its Kiryat Gat ventures until 2020. The chip giant is expected to buy $838 million (NIS 3 billion) worth of local goods and add 250 people to its workforce, reports The Times of Israel citing the Finance Ministry. If the plan is approved by the Israeli authorities, Intel will get a 5% tax rebate till 2027, as well as a $195.5 million (NIS 700 million) government grant. Additionally, if Intel decides to "significantly upgrade" its fab "technologically", the company will get another $195.5 million grant.
Intel's first "10nm" CPU will be the i3-8121U, a dual-core part which will be featured in the Lenovo Ideapad 330. Due to low yields on the "10nm" process, a few Cannon Lake CPUs will be released in 2018 alongside "14nm" Whiskey Lake. Both microarchitectures are considered to be "8th-generation" (hence the '8' in "i3-8121U").
Also at CTech.
