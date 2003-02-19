[...] One big difference between the Terra and other robot lawn mowers is the iRobot model's navigation system. Competing products such as the Robomow, and Honda Miio require boundary wires to keep them away from off-limit areas. These wires act as an electronic fence, and must be physically installed throughout your property.

Instead of wires, the Terra relies on a series of wireless beacons to triangulate its position, similar to those that come with iRobot's Roombas. You'll need to drive at least two of the thin, rod-shaped beacons into the ground to provide the Terra mower with a point of reference. Then you manually drive the Terra, via its mobile app, around the edges of your lawn. This helps the robot create a digital map of its surroundings.

During this initial setup process, you also instruct Terra about areas it should avoid. Examples include flower and garden beds, furniture, or decorative objects. That done, Terra should be good to go -- no wires needed.

[...] iRobot hasn't fleshed out some of the key details for Terra yet. The company said it should be able to tackle the size of the typical American lawn, but it declined to give specifics about the typical charge time, or run time for Terra's battery. The Terra's total coverage area, along with the precise grade of hill it can handle also remain a mystery.

iRobot also hasn't disclosed exact pricing for the Terra yet. The company did tell me that it should be, "similar in price to other lawn-mowing robots". That's a bit discouraging, since the price range for the category at present goes from $900 to $10,000 or so. That's considerably more than you'll pay for a gas or electric push mower, or for the cost of a mowing service.

Theft is also particular concern for an expensive device that stays outside. iRobot didn't sound worried when I asked about the possibility. The company said cryptically that, "stealing a Terra would be a disappointing experience for someone who might do it," although they didn't elaborate further.