from the and-the-flowers-and-the-garden... dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
iRobot's Terra cuts the grass while you relax
For some, mowing the lawn is intensely satisfying. For others, it's a time-consuming chore. If the latter sounds like you, take heart. Help is on the way from iRobot, the company that gave us the Roomba robot vacuum. Its latest creation, the iRobot Terra, is a grass-cutting robot designed to autonomously trim your turf. According to iRobot, the Terra will be as smart and as easy to use as a Roomba.
iRobot's entry into the automated lawn care space is significant. It's another signal this market is growing. One report predicts that sales of these products will exceed $2 billion (roughly £1.52 billion/AU$2.79 billion) by 2022. The sophistication of robot mowers is also on the rise. Recently, multiple manufacturers announced that their models will soon work with Google Assistant and Alexa. They'll boast better navigation too, thanks to onboard GPS.
[...] One big difference between the Terra and other robot lawn mowers is the iRobot model's navigation system. Competing products such as the Robomow, and Honda Miio require boundary wires to keep them away from off-limit areas. These wires act as an electronic fence, and must be physically installed throughout your property.
Instead of wires, the Terra relies on a series of wireless beacons to triangulate its position, similar to those that come with iRobot's Roombas. You'll need to drive at least two of the thin, rod-shaped beacons into the ground to provide the Terra mower with a point of reference. Then you manually drive the Terra, via its mobile app, around the edges of your lawn. This helps the robot create a digital map of its surroundings.
During this initial setup process, you also instruct Terra about areas it should avoid. Examples include flower and garden beds, furniture, or decorative objects. That done, Terra should be good to go -- no wires needed.
[...] iRobot hasn't fleshed out some of the key details for Terra yet. The company said it should be able to tackle the size of the typical American lawn, but it declined to give specifics about the typical charge time, or run time for Terra's battery. The Terra's total coverage area, along with the precise grade of hill it can handle also remain a mystery.
iRobot also hasn't disclosed exact pricing for the Terra yet. The company did tell me that it should be, "similar in price to other lawn-mowing robots". That's a bit discouraging, since the price range for the category at present goes from $900 to $10,000 or so. That's considerably more than you'll pay for a gas or electric push mower, or for the cost of a mowing service.
Theft is also particular concern for an expensive device that stays outside. iRobot didn't sound worried when I asked about the possibility. The company said cryptically that, "stealing a Terra would be a disappointing experience for someone who might do it," although they didn't elaborate further.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Monday February 04, @06:40AM (2 children)
Mowing your children, your pets, and you. Autonomously.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday February 04, @07:23AM
They call this one Terra. I don't like the sound of that. How do you take out the family of a Robot? And possibly it's taking out YOUR family. As you say. As you say. Not good!
BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday February 04, @07:24AM
I always dream of red grass. Robotics, a dream come true.
(don't forget to zap the birds in the process)
(Score: 2) by Kalas on Monday February 04, @07:07AM (1 child)
What kind of person looks at a Roomba and thinks "it's a start but this baby needs some blades?" I know many of you fear the robopocaplyse is inevitable but is humanity really so bad you need to speed things along?
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday February 04, @07:28AM
Curiosity killed the cat.
Every idea will be tried to come true at some point in time by someone, somewhere, somehow. Let there be Darwin awards in the process.