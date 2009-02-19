A big freeze is sliding its way across America covering the land in ice and snow, and also deep freezing animals, one of which has been successfully thawed out. For all of our advances in medicine to use low temperatures for healing, time travel and as a type of stasis, mother nature proves once again that she has the upper hand. A cat aptly named Fluffy was frozen to the point that a vet could not register a temperature; it was brought back to life after being thawed using towels, warmers, and IV fluids. Humans have survived being thawed in this manner, though it can be hit or miss as to whether or not they will be revived, and in what condition.

