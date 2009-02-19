from the phase-2 dept.
Ukuu, or Ubuntu Kernel Update Utility, a fairly popular unofficial GUI tool for easily installing the latest mainline Linux kernel on Ubuntu-based distributions, has moved to a paid ($11) licensing model with its latest 19.01 release.
Ukuu displays the list of kernels available in the Ubuntu Mainline kernel website, allowing users to easily download and install the desired version. The utility can also remove installed kernels, display the changes in the selected Linux version, display notifications when new kernels are available, and so on.
With the 19.01 release of Ukuu, the application requires a personal license which costs $11, and the source code is no longer available. Tony George, the application developer, notes the reason for this being the lack of donations, with alternatives being stopping the development or requiring a paid license:
"The last version of this app (v18.9) had 60,000 downloads, yet only 12 users have donated over the last 2 years. It was not possible for me to continue working on this application for free, and making it paid seemed like a better alternative than discontinuing the project."
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday February 09, @04:41PM
I can tell Tony's a winner. He made the Cyber Tool, he let folks try it for free. And built a huge buzz from "free." Now the time for "free" is over, it's time for Tony to rake in that dough. And he's getting great coverage in our News Media. Smells like success!
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 09, @04:50PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 09, @04:55PM
unfortunately, it is more likely that this tool will also be removed due to a lack of incentive. Someone else with a different mousetrap may eventually arrive, everyone will hail that person as a hero, and then he (or she) too will learn that praise only pays so many bills. A 'crude' tool will be the free one that remains free.
the difference between ubuntu and windows will be that windows updates whether you want it to or not and ubuntu simply won't unless you pay a ransom.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 09, @05:07PM
Sure, they have to keep the lights on, but have they really added any value to the community with their bastardized version of Debian?