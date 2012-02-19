19/02/12/0249225 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday February 12, @06:05AM
from the all-your-website-are-belong-to-us dept.
from the all-your-website-are-belong-to-us dept.
According to Reuters and Motley Fool:
Social media network Reddit Inc said on Monday it raised $300 million in its latest funding round, led by Tencent Holdings Ltd, giving it a market valuation of $3 billion.
The series D funding round saw a $150 million investment from Tencent and the company's former investors, including Sequoia, Fidelity, Tacit and Snoop Dogg.
This is in spite of Reddit being banned in China, (AU website, so the financial numbers are converted.)
It should be noted that Tencent also holds large financial stakes in Snap, Epic Games, Discord, Glu Mobile, Activision-Blizzard, and Tesla.
Of course here is one of the soon to be many Chinese based conspiracy theories (about internet censorship.)
Chinese Company Tencent Buys a 5% Stake in Reddit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday February 12, @06:27AM (8 children)
Why does reddit need money? Serious question.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:40AM (5 children)
To pay its employees and run servers.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday February 12, @09:03AM (4 children)
Reddit has been around forever. If it's not profitable yet, they have a problem, because reddit isn't going to majorly change without driving off its users. OTOH, if it's not profitable by now, why would any new investor want to buy in?
Hence, the question: why?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 12, @09:38AM (3 children)
Yes, they do have a problem
Public opinion influence mainly, that would be my guess, given the Condé Nast major ownership [wikipedia.org] and current Chinese interest.
There may be some fools with money to part with... or maybe some dealists (grin)? Wikipedia states [wikipedia.org]
---
Sam Altman - president of Y Combinator
Marc Andreessen - cofounder of Netscape
Peter Thiel - cofounder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies (and I'll stop here)
Ron Conway - VC involved in funding, among many others, Google, Facebook and Reddit.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 12, @06:34PM (2 children)
My guess is they're trying to get into video hosting.
This is from the last round of fundraising. [cnbc.com]
They finished the site redesign already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @03:05AM (1 child)
This is it for reddit.
The redesign is already harder to use. User uploaded video sites are always cesspools. I used to have a youtube plugin to replace the comments with any reddit discussions about the video.
I have to admit reddit is likely to make lots of good viral videos right before it bites the big one.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 13, @03:04PM
I think the true death comes when they kill the old.reddit.com subdomain.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:51AM
hookers and blow don't buy themselves?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday February 12, @06:58AM
Hint:
Reddit - Corporate Affairs [wikipedia.org]
No shares and no obligation to publicly disclose revenue/earning/profit/assets/etc .
Without being in part of their management/owners, one can't actually know why.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:53PM
"Oh, bother."
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Tuesday February 12, @08:58PM (1 child)
Is is just me or does Tencent have a shitty portfolio?
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
(Score: 4, Insightful) by takyon on Tuesday February 12, @09:09PM
I find it more nefarious than anything.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]