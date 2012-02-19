The first global scientific review of insect population decline was published[$] this week in the journal Biological Conservation . This is the first global study of its kind, and the term "impending catastrophe" would not be hyperbolic with respect to the findings:

Highlights

Over 40% of insect species are threatened with extinction.

Lepidoptera, Hymenoptera and dung beetles (Coleoptera) are the taxa most affected.

Four aquatic taxa are imperiled and have already lost a large proportion of species.

Habitat loss by conversion to intensive agriculture is the main driver of the declines.

Agro-chemical pollutants, invasive species and climate change are additional causes.

For some time now we've been warned by scientists that pollinators are having a hard time, creating problems for humanity WRT many food sources. However, this study paints a far more dire picture with the possibility of irreparable harm to ecosystems on a global level. Without strong insect populations, it's not unreasonable to conclude that humanity may not continue either.