Video games publisher Activision Blizzard has announced it will lay off about 800 people, despite reporting record revenue in 2018. The company made $7.5bn (£5.8bn) last year, up from about $7bn in 2017. Its chief executive, Bobby Kotick, said the results were "the best in our history" but did not "realise our full potential".

[...] Most of the job losses would not be in game development departments, the company said. But many roles related to its e-sports business appear to have been cut. King's Seattle-based mobile game studio Z2Live will be closed entirely, with the loss of 78 jobs.