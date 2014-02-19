Stories
What’s the Enterprise Business Case for Apple Watch?

posted by martyb on Thursday February 14, @08:19AM
Phoenix666 writes:

ComputerWorld:

There are a variety of enterprise-related systems using Apple Watch location, collaboration and messaging, and (in some cases) activity sensors to help their business grow.

Enterprises including Capital One, SAP, Salesforce and IBM all provide quick to access collaboration and information management tools for the device.

The latter provides watchOS apps for hospitals, law enforcement, public safety and field service engineers.

In each case, enterprises secure efficiency and productivity benefits by ensuring workers have near immediate access to the information they need to get things done.

The article is an advertisement for the Apple Watch, but it is an opportunity to consider if there is any business case for smart watches. Is there one, or will smart watches always be a solution in search of a problem?

