There are a variety of enterprise-related systems using Apple Watch location, collaboration and messaging, and (in some cases) activity sensors to help their business grow.

Enterprises including Capital One, SAP, Salesforce and IBM all provide quick to access collaboration and information management tools for the device.

The latter provides watchOS apps for hospitals, law enforcement, public safety and field service engineers.

In each case, enterprises secure efficiency and productivity benefits by ensuring workers have near immediate access to the information they need to get things done.