posted by chromas on Saturday February 16, @04:44AM
from the free-content-is-paid-for-by-wasting-your-life-on-loading-times dept.
BBC:
Ads are responsible for making webpages slow to a crawl, suggests analysis of the most popular one million websites.
The research by developer Patrick Hulce looked at which chunks of code take longest to load.
About 60% of the total loading time of a page was caused by scripts that place adverts or analyse what users do, he found.
Not news for most Soylentils, but in case anyone needs to cite the performance hit (to convince PHBs)...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Saturday February 16, @04:45AM (6 children)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ritZxM_uejA [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 16, @05:03AM (5 children)
I agree with the "no shit". The thing is, you can't tell the common fool with a smart phone anything. You can't even tell the common fool with a desktop about bandwidth, tracking, surveillance. They don't know, don't care, and can't be bothered. All they care about is, "Ohhh, SHINY!"
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday February 16, @05:05AM (4 children)
This isn't on the users, it's on the web developers and their bosses.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Saturday February 16, @05:13AM (2 children)
It's on the users for not crying to the high heavens about the bloated shit the web has become if you try to use it without ad- & script blockers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Saturday February 16, @05:30AM (1 child)
Maybe they just buy a new system whenever things seem to get slower (or they clog it with worse stuff like BonziBuddy viruses)?
I have a 7.5 year old laptop. If I upgraded to 2019 or 2020 hardware it might load those ads like a champ. For a while.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday February 16, @05:35AM
Oh, BonziBuddy brings back memories, lol.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 16, @05:19AM
To some extent, it is on the users. There are all manner of browser addons, hosts files, and router configurations that will block the bullshit. If users were to be outraged by what is going on, and just block it all, the web would work a helluva lot better for all of us. The point at which the data mining assholes start losing money, instead of making money, we'll see a lot of it just disappear.
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Saturday February 16, @05:12AM (1 child)
It's way WAY more than 60%.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 16, @05:22AM
For someone like me, who reads more text than anything else, yes - it's way more than 60%. For people who do little more than watch videos and listen to music, it's probably a lot less than 60%. I can only presume that the researchers averaged for all of us.
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by julian on Saturday February 16, @05:37AM
For this reason, and others, it is an ethical responsibility to block ads, encourage others to block ads, and install ad blocking software on as many computes as you have legal access to.
In addition to being a drag on resources and an invasion of privacy, the ad-networks don’t seem interested in making sure their clients only submit non-malicious content to be distributed. The only acceptable amount of malicious code to broadcast to users is zero. Human review might be able to achieve that, let’s be charitable and say that it can. This would make the entire ad-economy collapse. They couldn’t exist if you forced them to review all the code, or made them financially liable when malicious software is distributed. Their margins are too thin. Automation is the only way the industry can exist.
So it shouldn’t.
Yang2020 [yang2020.com]