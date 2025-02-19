Scientists are puzzling over the discovery of a dead humpback whale in the Amazon jungle, about 50 feet from the ocean shore.

The calf was found on Friday on the tropical forest floor of Marajó Island, which sits at the mouth of the Amazon river, after reports that vultures were scavenging on the carcass. It was photographed and examined by the wildlife nonprofit Bicho D'água Institute and the region’s Municipal Secretariat of Health, Sanitation, and Environment (SEMMA).

Estimated to be about one year old, the whale baby was already eight meters (26 feet) from head to tail, according to an Instagram post from Bicho D'água. Adult humpback whales can grow to twice that size.

The team is not sure exactly how the whale ended up in the jungle.