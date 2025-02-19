Stories
There's a Dead Humpback Whale in the Amazon Jungle and Nobody Knows Why

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 26, @01:04PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Scientists are puzzling over the discovery of a dead humpback whale in the Amazon jungle, about 50 feet from the ocean shore.

The calf was found on Friday on the tropical forest floor of Marajó Island, which sits at the mouth of the Amazon river, after reports that vultures were scavenging on the carcass. It was photographed and examined by the wildlife nonprofit Bicho D'água Institute and the region’s Municipal Secretariat of Health, Sanitation, and Environment (SEMMA).

Estimated to be about one year old, the whale baby was already eight meters (26 feet) from head to tail, according to an Instagram post from Bicho D'água. Adult humpback whales can grow to twice that size.

The team is not sure exactly how the whale ended up in the jungle.

https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/59xwnn/theres-a-dead-humpback-whale-in-the-amazon-jungle-and-nobody-knows-why

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 26, @01:24PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday February 26, @01:24PM (#806896)

    Look for drag marks, if it's only 50' in that could be accomplished with a basic come-along tied to a tree.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 26, @01:26PM

    by c0lo (156) on Tuesday February 26, @01:26PM (#806897)

    He thought he hooked a catfish. I guess he should've gone to SpecSavers,

