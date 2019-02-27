Stories
Texas Lawmaker not Worried about Measles because of ‘Antibiotics'

posted by mrpg on Thursday February 28, @04:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the Brawndo-Has-What-Plants-Crave dept.
News

DannyB writes:

Texas lawmaker says he's not worried about measles outbreak because of ‘antibiotics'

Texas state representative Bill Zedler says a resurgence of measles across the U.S. isn't worrying him.

Zedler, R-Arlington, is promoting legislation that would allow Texans to opt out of childhood vaccinations.

“They want to say people are dying of measles. Yeah, in Third World countries they’re dying of measles,” Zedler said, the Texas Observer reports. “Today, with antibiotics and that kind of stuff, they’re not dying in America.”

There is no treatment for measles, a highly contagious virus that can be fatal. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections and can't kill viruses.

It could be funny if it weren't so tragic.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @04:12AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @04:12AM (#807970)

    "It could be funny if it weren't so tragic."

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @04:23AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @04:23AM (#807974)

      Applies just as well to the centuries before.

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday February 28, @04:22AM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Thursday February 28, @04:22AM (#807973) Journal

    What I want to know is if this idiot has been vaccinated. If not, then he truly needs to experience the wonders of the antibiotics first hand! All my kids are vaccinated. I don't give a shit if they're all fucked up :)

