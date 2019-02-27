19/02/28/0224255 story
posted by mrpg on Thursday February 28, @04:11AM
from the Brawndo-Has-What-Plants-Crave dept.
from the Brawndo-Has-What-Plants-Crave dept.
Texas lawmaker says he's not worried about measles outbreak because of ‘antibiotics'
Texas state representative Bill Zedler says a resurgence of measles across the U.S. isn't worrying him.
Zedler, R-Arlington, is promoting legislation that would allow Texans to opt out of childhood vaccinations.
“They want to say people are dying of measles. Yeah, in Third World countries they’re dying of measles,” Zedler said, the Texas Observer reports. “Today, with antibiotics and that kind of stuff, they’re not dying in America.”
There is no treatment for measles, a highly contagious virus that can be fatal. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections and can't kill viruses.
It could be funny if it weren't so tragic.
Texas Lawmaker not Worried about Measles because of ‘Antibiotics' | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @04:12AM (1 child)
"It could be funny if it weren't so tragic."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @04:23AM
Applies just as well to the centuries before.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday February 28, @04:22AM
What I want to know is if this idiot has been vaccinated. If not, then he truly needs to experience the wonders of the antibiotics first hand! All my kids are vaccinated. I don't give a shit if they're all fucked up :)