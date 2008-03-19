19/03/08/1144252 story
Friday March 08
from the water?-like-out-the-toilet? dept.
Since water is a key ingredient in beer, it being mostly water, polluted water threatens beer quality.
Thursday a group of 59 craft breweries sent a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opposing the agencies' "Dirty Water Rule" proposal to slash clean water protections for waterways around the country.
These brewers, who are partners in NRDC's Brewers for Clean Water campaign, are standing up for safeguards that protect the sources of clean water on which their businesses depend.
Friday March 08, @07:27PM
Make Ameriga Greet Agian! Cheers!
Friday March 08, @07:45PM
This admin has been tearing down the weak remaining barriers to corporate pollution and selling out the US even faster than ever before. Our executive branch is more friendly to hostile dictatorships than to US citizens.
I am so angry that this is being allowed to continue through the absolutely transparent lies by the POTUS and Fox News. They have nothing in common with traditionally conservative values and have spun a narrative trapping my fellow countrymen who would otherwise be overall decent people.
Those two outlets are actively promoting violence against liberals and using that emotional distraction to destroy our country, and the people buying into the false narrative are actively instructed to not listen to reason.
The US is being played like a fiddle.
Friday March 08, @08:07PM
I have an idea. Let's raise taxes and give the government even more money and power.