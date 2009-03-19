An IT contractor for a US government fraud and abuse watchdog pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing 16 US government computers.

According to prosecutors, Andrew Cheveers, 31, served as a techie for the State Department's Office of Inspector General (State OIG), where he held a security clearance and set up PCs for government employees.

The State OIG helps assess and mitigate risks to State Department personnel and facilities abroad. It also oversees contracts, grants, and foreign assistance programs; and it advises the State Department on IT security and management.

Justice Department prosecutors say Cheveers, between July 2016 and February 2017, stole as many as 16 Microsoft Surface Pro laptops belonging to Uncle Sam, and sold them online at sites like Craigslist and eBay.