from the whatever-happened-to-honor-among-thieves? dept.
An IT contractor for a US government fraud and abuse watchdog pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing 16 US government computers.
According to prosecutors, Andrew Cheveers, 31, served as a techie for the State Department's Office of Inspector General (State OIG), where he held a security clearance and set up PCs for government employees.
The State OIG helps assess and mitigate risks to State Department personnel and facilities abroad. It also oversees contracts, grants, and foreign assistance programs; and it advises the State Department on IT security and management.
Justice Department prosecutors say Cheveers, between July 2016 and February 2017, stole as many as 16 Microsoft Surface Pro laptops belonging to Uncle Sam, and sold them online at sites like Craigslist and eBay.
They do say the biggest security threats are internal.
(Score: 3, Informative) by aristarchus on Saturday March 09, @07:39AM (2 children)
Why does no one use the perfectly cromulent perfect tense for this any more? "Plea, pleaded, pled, will have pled", the last being the future perfect. Is it that English is becoming too hard, or are Americans actually getting more stupid?
[21:17:40]mprg: I created the love and the hate within I too? [21:17:49]mprg: I created aristarchus?!?! #editorial
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 09, @08:15AM
Same reason we don't use Blee, bleeded, bled, will have bled. Language is evolving, English in particular. There is no central authority on the English language and I understood clearly what was meant as did you, which is the reason why I ain't worried about pedantry.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 09, @08:26AM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."