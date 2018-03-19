19/03/18/1716219 story
posted by martyb on Monday March 18, @05:35PM
from the Bright-lights-for-dim-bulbs? dept.
TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Israel’s bustling business capital wants to stop “smartphone zombies” in their tracks.
Tel Aviv has placed ground-level LED lightstrips, which turn red and green, at a central crosswalk, hoping to catch the attention of pedestrians so engrossed in their mobile devices that they don’t look up before stepping into the road.
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Monday March 18, @05:44PM (1 child)
Hmm...would these work for people who are colorblind?
Also, red better flash, as a solid light is MUCH less likely to catch your attention from your peripheral vision.
But why not let natural selection work its magic? Might take a bit longer but it'll solve the problem eventually... :)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 18, @05:54PM
Epileptic people were polled on this idea, but were unable to answer.
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Monday March 18, @05:52PM (1 child)
Their solution to people looking at the wrong thing is to give them a different thing to look at? That doesn't make sense.
Instead, why not provide an audible alert if it is not safe to walk? (Okay, I get that you probably don't want to introduce any more noise pollution...but "another set of lights" seems like the wrong solution to me, so maybe the noise pollution is another thing you have to put up with to live in the city.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 18, @05:58PM
If you are trying to get them to look at the right thing then getting them to stop looking at what they are currently looking at makes a whole lot of sense. Try thinking of it like this:
- Their solution to people looking at the wrong thing is to get them to look at the right thing.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Monday March 18, @05:53PM (2 children)
A system as sensible as this could never be allowed in America.
Idea: how about a mandated cell phone standard where the intersection automatic traffic controller could force a big red or green Walk / Don't Walk / Run indicator onto the phones standing at the intersection?
Taking this further, make it generalized so that the message can be customized.
Open it so that the government can use this mechanism in general. Such as for Amber Alerts that can have graphics and any full screen image and sound the government wants to display.
Give the system a remote capability to dramatically increase the transmit power so that coverage from every single intersection can instantly extend to all phones in nearby buildings and open areas.
The system could be centrally controlled such that a single web service api could affect any single or combination of intersection transmitters anywhere in the country.
There is probably some IoT tie in here that I am missing.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 18, @06:10PM
You are missing the raised taxes, and you should also ban the most popular websites people are looking at when approaching the crosswalk.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday March 18, @06:14PM
That is A-OK, that is yet another reason to make everyone throw out their 5-minute old cell phone and buy a completely new one as this system grows and expands well in to the future. And everyone will do it because youcantbetoosafethinkofthechildrenrecyclingisgreenpollywannacracker.
Your idea is perfect for America. Expect implementation to begin soon.