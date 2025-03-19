from the take-a-look-at-that dept.
School security system to give police access to camera feeds
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio K-12 school scheduled to open in the fall will include a security system that would allow police to tap into school cameras.
[...]The school in suburban Dayton would have blue pull-alarms throughout the building, similar to red fire alarms, which teachers or students could pull in an emergency. If an alarm is pulled, the system would alert first responders to the location and nature of the emergency via pendants worn by staff.
The system’s software also would also allow the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office access to the school’s video-camera feed so authorities can view the area.
[...]Ohio Federation of Teachers President Melissa Cropper said that group’s members want an increased focus on addressing student behavioral issues, not on fortifying schools.
Does this sound like good idea?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday March 25, @10:21PM (1 child)
As soon as I see the following headline: Police security system to give aspiring student youtubers live access to body camera feeds.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Thexalon on Monday March 25, @10:34PM
See, I figured the purpose of this was to get the kids (and their parents) used to being on the receiving end of an authoritarian state now, so they won't complain when it's imposed on everybody else.
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday March 25, @10:56PM
Increased focus of addressing student behavioral issues instead of fortification? Yeah, doesn't sound too bad.
The implied tracking of the workforce in having them wear pendants that can report their location to.... anyone with the correct passkeys? Not so much.
The ability, if a citizen alarm is raised, that gives the police direct access to the security system? Better than having to wait outside until SWAT manages the tap-in themselves, or for SWAT to get to the office where the monitors are anyway, I suppose.
The ability for the police to look anywhere they want, anywhen they want, by CCTV? Not so much.
TFA doesn't make it clear AFAICT if it's the first or the second case on surveillance.
