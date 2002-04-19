Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Shipwreck on Nile Vindicates Greek Historian’s Account After 2,500 Years

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 02, @03:14PM   Printer-friendly
from the sounds-like-an-Agatha-Christie-title dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for takyon

Shipwreck on Nile vindicates Greek historian's account after 2,500 years

Nearly 2,500 years ago, Herodotus described an unusual type of river boat he saw along the Nile while visiting Egypt. Many archaeologists doubted the veracity of the description, because there wasn't any evidence such a ship ever existed. But Herodotus is getting some posthumous revenge, as the discovery of just such a ship has vindicated his account. The details appear in a new published monograph, Ship 17: a Baris from Thonis-Heracleion, by archaeologist and shipwreck specialist Alexander Belov.

[...] "It wasn't until we discovered this wreck that we realized Herodotus was right," director of Oxford University's Centre for Maritime Archaeology Damian Robinson told the Guardian. "Herodotus describes the boats as having long internal ribs. Nobody really knew what that meant... That structure's never been seen archaeologically before. Then we discovered this form of construction on this particular boat and it absolutely is what Herodotus has been saying. Here we have a completely unique form of construction, which is not seen anywhere else."

DOI: International Journal of Nautical Archaeology, 2013. 10.1111/1095-9270.12030

Original Submission


«  Ajit Pai Wants to Cap Spending on Broadband for Poor People and Rural Areas
Shipwreck on Nile Vindicates Greek Historian’s Account After 2,500 Years | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.