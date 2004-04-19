from the game-over? dept.
GameStop Posts Massive Loss as Pre-Owned Game Sales Plummet:
One of the world's biggest video game retailers just announced its worst annual performance in decades, raising renewed questions about the health of the physical video game market as downloadable games continue their ascent. Net sales for GameStop were down 3 percent for the 52-week period ending February 2, a slide that helped flip last year's modest $34.7 million profit to a sizable $673 million operating loss. On top of that, the company expects sales to decline another 5 to 10 percent in the next fiscal year.
GameStop's massive loss is the largest ever reported by the company, and only the third annual loss since it grew out of the corporate remains of FuncoLand in 2000. GameStop last posted a loss in 2012, when it lost nearly $270 million thanks in part to weak holiday sales near the end of that era's console generation.
But more than the amount, the reason behind the new loss could be cause for long-term concern at the retailer's thousands of worldwide storefronts. While hardware sales were roughly flat and new software sales fell about 4 percent year over year, pre-owned software sales cratered nearly 12 percent for the year, continuing a years-long slide.
GameStop has always relied on the high margins of buying low and selling high on used game discs to buoy an otherwise low-margin business. But the rise of downloadable games, which can't be resold, has taken the wind out of those sails to a large extent. "We continue to see declines in pre-owned software, reflecting the decline in sales of new physical games and the increasing demand for digitally offered products," GameStop COO & CFO Robert Lloyd said in an earnings call.
I'm curious how many Soylentils still prefer to buy their games on physical media and who prefers a digital distribution. What's your motivation? Also, what if anything, can Game Stop do so as to continue as a going concern?
(Score: 1) by zoward on Thursday April 04, @10:59AM
On PC, where I do the vast majority of my gaming, I buy my games through GoG.com. I download the game, and push the compressed package to a backup drive so I have it later. On consoles, I always buy physical media. I tend to stick to single-player games and I expect to play them years later - why would I want to have to depend on the distributor for the right to sell, lend or even play the game I just paid them for? They may not even be in business a decade from now. Or they may have been bought out by someone with a different idea of how their customers should have access to their library. Or something may happen that makes the distribute decide I shouldn't have the right to access my library anymore. In short, I'll take the extra steps to keep control of my (paid-for) software library.
(Score: 1) by garfiejas on Thursday April 04, @11:15AM
I only use a PS3/PS4 for gaming and having to have the media in the machine can be a problem when the children keep swapping it out for something else. That said I do like to have the better games on media (e.g The Last of Us) but I've found if you wait a while the digital distribution is often (far) cheaper than the media.