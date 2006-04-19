19/04/06/1444209 story
posted by martyb on Sunday April 07, @02:43AM
from the Gotta-ban-them-all-dept dept.
An Australian Parliamentary committee has recommended that petrol and diesel cars be phased out in favour of electric vehicles in a report. This is not yet law but shows that the government is serious about reducing the dependency Australia has on oil and reduce greenhouse emissions.
(1)
(Score: 1) by EJ on Sunday April 07, @02:48AM
So...they're trying to step up the process on that whole Mad Max thing?