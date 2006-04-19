Stories
Australian Plan to Ban Petrol and Diesel Cars

An Anonymous Coward writes:

An Australian Parliamentary committee has recommended that petrol and diesel cars be phased out in favour of electric vehicles in a report. This is not yet law but shows that the government is serious about reducing the dependency Australia has on oil and reduce greenhouse emissions.

  • (Score: 1) by EJ on Sunday April 07, @02:48AM

    So...they're trying to step up the process on that whole Mad Max thing?

(1)