Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Norway Is Walking Away from Billions of Barrels of Oil

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 09, @02:55AM   Printer-friendly
from the for-how-long dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Bloomberg:

Western Europe’s biggest petroleum producer is falling out of love with oil.

To the dismay of the nation’s powerful oil industry and its worker unions, the opposition Labor Party over the weekend decided to withdraw its support for oil exploration offshore the sensitive Lofoten islands in Norway’s Arctic, creating a solid majority in parliament to keep the area off limits for drilling.

The dramatic shift by Norway’s biggest party is a significant blow to the support the oil industry has enjoyed, and could signal that the Scandinavian nation is coming closer to the end of an era that made it one of the world’s most affluent.

How will Norway pay for its social safety network without oil revenues?

Original Submission


«  Tasmanian Man Reverses April Fools' Day Prank
Norway Is Walking Away from Billions of Barrels of Oil | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:03AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:03AM (#826529)

    Exactly why this post is so interesting:

    https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=32846¬e=&title=New+Report%3A+Global+Warming+And+%E2%80%98Extreme+Weather%E2%80%99+Are+Not+Accelerating [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:14AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:14AM (#826530)

    Yes they did
    https://mg.co.za/article/2011-09-08-oil-together-now-nationalisation-lessons-from-norway [mg.co.za]

    then it is the perfect counter point to Venezuela , they seem to know how to do things right, i’m Sure they’ll do fine.

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:25AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:25AM (#826535)

      the perfect counter point to Venezuela

      Well, that's because Venezuela is full of *Mexicans*!

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:35AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:35AM (#826538)

        The fundamentals for life are just easier to attain for people near the equator.

          Just look at how colorful fish are there vs in the North (indicating extra energy available to flaunt wealth). The equator is prime real estate. Culture and genetics are different as a result of the higher rate of competition.

        • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 09, @03:41AM

          by c0lo (156) on Tuesday April 09, @03:41AM (#826541)

          Just look at how colorful fish are there vs in the North (indicating extra energy available to flaunt wealth).

          That's just a red herring.

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday April 09, @03:44AM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 09, @03:44AM (#826544) Homepage Journal

    We're seeing more and more people from places like Norway that want to come to U.S.A. To immigrate. Too bad. Our Country is full!!!!

    --
    TEXT "BORDER" TO 88022 AND VOTE TO SECURE THE BORDER! TERMS&CONDITIONS/PRIVACY POLICY APPLY. WWW.88022-INFO.COM
(1)