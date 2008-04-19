19/04/08/2334253 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday April 09, @02:55AM
from the for-how-long dept.
Western Europe’s biggest petroleum producer is falling out of love with oil.
To the dismay of the nation’s powerful oil industry and its worker unions, the opposition Labor Party over the weekend decided to withdraw its support for oil exploration offshore the sensitive Lofoten islands in Norway’s Arctic, creating a solid majority in parliament to keep the area off limits for drilling.
The dramatic shift by Norway’s biggest party is a significant blow to the support the oil industry has enjoyed, and could signal that the Scandinavian nation is coming closer to the end of an era that made it one of the world’s most affluent.
How will Norway pay for its social safety network without oil revenues?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:03AM
Exactly why this post is so interesting:
https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=32846¬e=&title=New+Report%3A+Global+Warming+And+%E2%80%98Extreme+Weather%E2%80%99+Are+Not+Accelerating [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:14AM (3 children)
Yes they did
https://mg.co.za/article/2011-09-08-oil-together-now-nationalisation-lessons-from-norway [mg.co.za]
then it is the perfect counter point to Venezuela , they seem to know how to do things right, i’m Sure they’ll do fine.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:25AM (2 children)
the perfect counter point to Venezuela
Well, that's because Venezuela is full of *Mexicans*!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @03:35AM (1 child)
The fundamentals for life are just easier to attain for people near the equator.
Just look at how colorful fish are there vs in the North (indicating extra energy available to flaunt wealth). The equator is prime real estate. Culture and genetics are different as a result of the higher rate of competition.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 09, @03:41AM
That's just a red herring.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday April 09, @03:44AM
We're seeing more and more people from places like Norway that want to come to U.S.A. To immigrate. Too bad. Our Country is full!!!!
