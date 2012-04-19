from the took-too-many-hits-for-the-team dept.
Abnormal Levels of a Protein Linked to C.T.E.[*] Found in N.F.L Players' Brains, Study Shows
Experimental brain scans of more than two dozen former N.F.L. players found that the men had abnormal levels of the protein linked to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease associated with repeated hits to the head.
Using positron emission tomography, or PET, scans, the researchers found "elevated amounts of abnormal tau protein" in the parts of the brain associated with the disease, known as C.T.E., compared to men of similar age who had not played football.
The authors of the study and outside experts stressed that such tau imaging is far from a diagnostic test for C.T.E., which is likely years away and could include other markers, from blood and spinal fluid.
The results of the study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday [DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1900757] [DX], are considered preliminary, but constitute a first step toward developing a clinical test to determine the presence of C.T.E. in living players, as well as early signs and potential risk.
[*] CTE: Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy
Also at NBC.
Editorial: Links in the Chain of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (DOI: 10.1056/NEJMe1903746) (DX)
Related: NFL Acknowledges Link Between American Football and CTE
What if PTSD is More Physical Than Psychological?
Ailing NFL Players' Brains Show Signs of Neurodegenerative Disease
Former Football Star Aaron Hernandez's Brain Found to Have Severe CTE
Researchers: Aaron Hernandez Had the Worst Case of CTE Ever Seen in an Athlete So Young
CTE Can be Diagnosed in a Living Person
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday April 12, @07:50PM
Stop the presses! Getting hit in the head a lot is bad for you!
The fact is, fans of the NFL and other forms of football know full well that the sport they're watching leads to long-lasting or even permanent injury. They sometimes even cheer the "big hits" that lead to those injuries, and for players known to inflict those kinds of injuries. That's because in a lot of ways football serves the same purpose as gladiator games.
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"