Creepy Messages Will be Found in Facebook's Oculus Touch VR Controllers
Facebook has revealed that hidden messages were inadvertently printed inside VR controllers that will be shipped to customers soon:
Facebook said it accidentally hid bizarre and "inappropriate" messages inside "tens of thousands" of virtual-reality controllers, including "Big Brother is Watching" and "The Masons Were Here." Nate Mitchell, the cofounder of Oculus, the Facebook-owned VR company, said on Twitter on Friday that the company inadvertently printed some unusual messages in its Touch controllers, handheld devices for playing games and navigating VR environments.
These messages were intended only for prototypes, but a mistake meant they were included in regular production devices, he said. Some messages were included in developer kits for people building software for the product, while others made their way into consumer devices in significantly larger numbers. While there should have been no internal messages of any kind in any of the devices, a Facebook representative told Business Insider that the company would not recall them.
"Unfortunately, some 'easter egg' labels meant for prototypes accidentally made it onto the internal hardware for tens of thousands of Touch controllers," Mitchell wrote. "The messages on final production hardware say 'This Space For Rent' & 'The Masons Were Here.' A few dev kits shipped with 'Big Brother is Watching' and 'Hi iFixit! We See You!' but those were limited to non-consumer units," he said. iFixit is a tech repair company known for publicly deconstructing new gadgets and posting photos of their innards online.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday April 14, @03:15PM
So what purpose did these messages serve on the prototypes? Fun? It's not like a label alters the functionality. I guess the iFixit one could have at least been entertaining. But the others seem to just be stupid, I guess the big brother one could be interesting considering it's Facebook we are talking about, self-deprecation humor? Was this supposed to have been an easter-egg? In that case it was quite lame and didn't really hit the mark.
For all we know these labels are all over all the devices, we should crack them all open and see. Back in ye' olden days of computing it wasn't all that uncommon for hidden messages here and there from the developers. The Amiga 1000 comes to mind, all the developers and a dog paw print signed the inside of the covers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 14, @03:16PM
It wasn't enough the telescreen is ubiquitous nowadays under the name "smart tv". Facebook took the whole boot-to-the-face (point intended) approach and mounted it straight on your head.
Big brother Inc.