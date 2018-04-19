from the argument-for-the-sake-of-argument dept.
To Swedish blogger John Nerst, online flame wars reveal a fundamental shift in how people debate public issues. Nerst and a nascent movement of other commentators online believe that the dynamics of today's debates—especially the misunderstandings and bad-faith arguments that lead to the online flame wars—deserve to be studied on their own terms. "More and less sophisticated arguments and argumenters are mixed and with plenty of idea exchange between them," Nerst explained in an email. "Add anonymity, and knowing people's intentions becomes harder, knowing what they mean becomes harder." Treating other people's views with charity becomes harder, too, he said.
Inspired by this rapid disruption to the way disagreement used to work, Nerst, who describes himself as a "thirty-something sociotechnical systems engineer with math, philosophy, history, computer science, economics, law, psychology, geography and social science under a shapeless academic belt," first laid out what he calls "erisology," or the study of disagreement itself. Here's how he defines it:
Erisology is the study of disagreement, specifically the study of unsuccessful disagreement. An unsuccessful disagreement is an exchange where people are no closer in understanding at the end than they were at the beginning, meaning the exchange has been mostly about talking past each other and/or hurling insults. A really unsuccessful one is where people actually push each other apart, and this seems disturbingly common.
[...] political scientists who study disagreement, unsurprisingly, disagree. Though Nerst has claimed that "no one needs to be convinced" of the needlessly adversarial quality of online discourse, Syracuse University political scientist Emily Thorson isn't buying it. "I actually do need to be convinced about this," she said in an email, "or at least about the larger implication that 'uncivil online discourse' is a problem so critical that we need to invent a new discipline to solve it. I'd argue that much of the dysfunction we see in online interactions is just a symptom of much larger and older social problems, including but not limited to racism and misogyny.
So, old political scientists think they've already identified the root cause of "bad behavior" and that online argument isn't a significant factor, or at least that's the argument they put forth in their e-mail vs the younger blogger... Dismissive, much ;-)
From the yellow journalism, political screeds and fearmongering of previous generations to the trolls, slut shaming and broad-brush creation of non-existent "tribes," we've seen this kind of behavior since Ugg bad-mouthed "those ratbags over in cave 17," without any irony.
This is nothing new here on SN either. It's often hard to have a substantive discussion without knee jerk reactions and negative, nasty spew from those who, for a variety of reasons, are unable or unwilling to engage with an open mind.
Those reasons are varied, including, but not limited to, (as other Soylentils have noted) 'you can't rationally argue a position with someone who didn't rationally come to that position', those who embrace conflict/being contrary because it amuses them or gives them a feeling of value that they stand out by being nasty, obnoxious or cantankerous. There are those who have deep feelings of insecurity and need to make themselves feel better by shitting all over others. There are those who get off on pushing people's buttons, and there are those for whom being nasty, confrontational and abusive is performance art. And these aren't mutually exclusive.
All of these have offline analogs, and none of them are new. The only real difference is that when sitting behind a keyboard, many people who wouldn't dream of doing such things offline, revel in it online (cf. GIFT [penny-arcade.com]).
While not every interaction needs to be serious or even relevant, those who seek to disrupt reasoned discussion can often do so by being nasty, obnoxious, outrageous or just plain mean.
I considered linking to a bunch of such comments, but they're numerous enough here that anyone interested can find them without issue. What's more, focusing on specific comments will inevitably lead to folks crying foul because I included "too many" of one type and "not enough" of another.
Regardless, just as we shun these sorts of folks offline, I suggest just not giving such folks your attention. The moderation system helps (although I always read at '-1'as do many others), but obvious trolls/demonstrably false statements and nastiness are often upmodded by other trolls, sock puppets and others.
tl;dr: Don't feed the trolls.
