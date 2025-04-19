Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NSA Recommends Dropping Phone-Surveillance Program

posted by martyb on Thursday April 25, @08:17PM   Printer-friendly
from the trust-but-verify dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The National Security Agency appears to have done a complete about-face over the controversial electronic spying program that whistleblower Edward Snowden brought to light almost six years ago now, involving the bulk collection of metadata related to Americans’ phone calls and text messages.

The NSA once defended the program — which was secretly launched during the George W. Bush administration without court approval — as vital to US national security interests. The nation was still reeling from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and officials later said tools like this program help the nation’s espionage professionals deal with the new realities of terrorism.

Now? The “logistical and legal burdens of keeping it outweigh its intelligence benefits,” a new Wall Street Journal report quotes unnamed officials as saying about the controversial phone surveillance.

“The National Security Agency has recommended that the White House abandon a U.S. surveillance program that collects information about Americans’ phone calls and text messages,” the Journal reports. It continues: “The latest view is rooted in a growing belief among senior intelligence officials that the spying program provides limited value to national security and has become a logistical headache.”

The report goes on to note that the messy thicket of legal and compliance issues are the reason the agency actually decided to stop relying on the program earlier this year. Its legal authority only extends through December unless Congress decides to re-up it, which is what the agency is recommending here is not needed anymore.

Original Submission


«  'Catastrophic' Breeding Failure at One of World's Largest Emperor Penguin Colonies
NSA Recommends Dropping Phone-Surveillance Program | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 25, @08:21PM (1 child)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday April 25, @08:21PM (#834886)

    Dropping the current phone surveillance program because it is obsolete in the new panopticon program which has even better and more complete phone signals intelligence gathering capabilities?

    • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday April 25, @09:37PM

      by DeathMonkey (1380) on Thursday April 25, @09:37PM (#834913) Journal

      Restrictions were placed on the program in 2015 via the USA Freedom Act. (Thanks Obama!)

      The NSA hasn't been using the program at all for a while now because they're not compliant with that law.

      Congress passed the USA Freedom Act in 2015, calling for a pared-down version that collected a few hundred million per year, to be retained by telephone companies.

      But earlier this year, Republican congressional national security adviser Luke Murry revealed that due to compliance and technical issues, the NSA hadn't even been using the system for the previous six months

      The NSA says it's time to drop its massive phone-surveillance program [engadget.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @08:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @08:25PM (#834889)

    Did anyone see if they had their fingers crossed?

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Thursday April 25, @08:29PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Thursday April 25, @08:29PM (#834892) Journal

    That's right. In these times, legal authority is a quaint idea from the past.

    *If the government does it...*

  • (Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Thursday April 25, @08:41PM (3 children)

    by nobu_the_bard (6373) on Thursday April 25, @08:41PM (#834897)

    Not sure if this is new. There's been a number of articles about this. I can't read the WSJ so not sure how redundant I am with that article, but..

    I remember reading something a few weeks ago, which explains the problems the data collection program is facing; in summary there are both technical and legal challenges mounting making it impractical: https://www.lawfareblog.com/section-215-no-longer-worth-effort [lawfareblog.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @08:50PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @08:50PM (#834901)

      Top US gov't supercomputer locations...
      TITAN SUPERCOMPUTER, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
      SEQUOIA SUPERCOMPUTER, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
      MIRA SUPERCOMPUTER, Argonne National Laboratory
      VULCAN, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
      Surely they aren't just being used to predict the weather.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @08:51PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @08:51PM (#834903)

      Yes, and I'm sure they can stop the legal challenges by stopping this program. The technical challenges have been continued in other programs.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @09:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @09:44PM (#834917)

    Don't need a program like this anymore once you know who all the Muslims and/or terrorists are.

(1)