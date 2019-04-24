from the achoooo! dept.
Elderberries Could Help Minimise Flu Symptoms:
[...] a recent study by a group of Chemical and Biomlolecular Engineering researchers from the University of Sydney's Faculty of Engineering and IT has determined exactly how a popular ancient remedy, the elderberry fruit, can help the fight against influenza.
Conducted by Professor Fariba Deghani, Dr Golnoosh Torabian and Dr Peter Valtchev as part of the ARC Training Centre for the Australian Food Processing Industry that was established in the Faculty of Engineering and IT, the study showed that compounds from elderberries can directly inhibit the virus's entry and replication in human cells, and can help strengthen a person's immune response to the virus.
Although elderberry's flu-fighting properties have long been observed, the group performed a comprehensive examination of the mechanism by which phytochemicals from elderberries combat influenza infections.
"What our study has shown is that the common elderberry has a potent direct antiviral effect against the flu virus," said Dr Golnoosh Torabian.
"It inhibits the early stages of an infection by blocking key viral proteins responsible for both the viral attachment and entry into the host cells."
[...] The phytochemicals from the elderberry juice were shown to be effective at stopping the virus infecting the cells, however to the surprise of the researchers they were even more effective at inhibiting viral propagation at later stages of the influenza cycle when the cells had already been infected with the virus.
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jff.2019.01.031 Golnoosh Torabian, Peter Valtchev, Qayyum Adil, Fariba Dehghani; Journal of Functional Foods Volume 54, March 2019, Pages 353-360. "Anti-influenza activity of elderberry (Sambucus nigra)"
Entry on Wikipedia cautions:
The dark blue/purple berries can be eaten when fully ripe but are mildly poisonous in their unripe state. All green parts of the plant are poisonous, containing cyanogenic glycosides...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 26, @01:56PM (1 child)
I've got elderberry "cold relieving cough drops" in the house, we've had 'em for years... not sure if they work any better than a regular sugar-drop, but apparently somebody has paid for some science to show that they do...
Call me when the dozen non-cherry-picked studies repeat the results without serious contradictions.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday April 26, @02:14PM
Good question, "funded by who?".
As a kid, we always had elderberry jam. Don't ask me if it made a difference in who got the flu. We just ate it because Mama made it, and it had lots of sugar in it. Pretty good stuff, actually.
Your mother was a hampster, and your father smelt of elderberries!
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Friday April 26, @02:23PM
1) Aspirin was derived from mint which was know as a pain reliever. Now it's mass synthesized plant chemicals.
2) Marijuana duuuude
3) Penicillin
I'm sure there are a ton more since the SOP for a long time was to find plants with cool effects and find was to make mass quantities.
But modern medicine wishes to forget its natural roots and insist that only pharmaceutical chem plants can make useful compounds. Or so it seems to me since I am middle of the road on the chemical/natural spectrum. Obviously big pharma makes some useful stuff, less obvious is that natural remedies are good too. Take essential oils (I can hear you groan). Like the big pharma products they are good for somethings in some cases and are useful in their place. Remember that mint/asprin thing? They can be used to alleviate headache symptoms but certainly not replace vaccines. On both sides you have ignorant drug reps and ignorant oilers that think their product will fix everything always which is not true.
One thing going for the oils over big pharma is that they aren't gonna give you cancer like some of the drugs out there.