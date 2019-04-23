from the scooter-sass dept.
Submitted via IRC for ErnestTBass
'Rude' scooters play offensive messages
Lime scooters in Brisbane have been making suggestive and offensive comments to riders after pranksters swapped audio files on some vehicles.
The scooters were hacked to make a variety of comments most of which were sexual in nature, local papers in the city reported.
At least eight scooters had files swapped in the cyber-attack.
Lime said the prank was "not funny" and that it was working to return the hacked scooters to their normal state.
[...] One message had the scooter saying: "Don't take me around, because I don't like to be ridden."
Another played when riders ended a journey on a scooter at which point the speaker on the gadget said: "No, where you go?"
Lime spokesman Nelson Savanh told the Brisbane Times that the prank was the work of "vandals" and that it was checking its entire fleet to see how many had been tampered with.
"It's not smart, it's not funny and is akin to changing a ringtone," he said.
"It's disappointing that someone has taken this opportunity to poke fun at members of the community in a hurtful way," added Mr Savanh.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @06:53AM
Too easy to tamper with apparently. They could have done something dangerous instead of something funny. This is like the computer malware of yesteryear where you would get an ambulance driving around your screen instead of one morning waking up to bank account balance at 0.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @07:00AM (2 children)
It's actually very funny.
Lime aka Neutron Holdings, Inc. should be destroyed.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Booga1 on Sunday April 28, @07:08AM (1 child)
Bwaaahahahahaha!
No, seriously, it IS funny.
If they don't want people hacking the software on their scooters, maybe they should actually secure it?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday April 28, @07:27AM
Releasing unsecured software isn't smart, and makes altering software as easy as changing a ringtone. As an end-user it is funny; as a developer, hearing again about unsecured software released into the wild, though, isn't really that funny anymore.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @07:08AM (1 child)
Maybe I'm just thick-skinned, maybe I just cannot comprehend the touchiness of Brisbanes general public (and mind you, most Aussies I've met have been exceptionally fun people!), ..... but the most offensive part of these messages, the utter rudeness, the terrifying criminal energy of these heinously anti-social juvenile perpetrators ... seems to be the fact that they've shown off the total incompetence of the company's upper management for ALL TO SEE !!! (ahemm... hear)
At least that's the vibe I'm getting from the official statement, considering I found the given scooter quotes funny and not offensive, and also considering that in my experience most technical people _need _ to actually be, but sadly also _can_ be, forced into incompetence by management demanding the impossible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @07:26AM
When you live in a society hellbent on censoring everything offensive, the next best thing becomes the new offensive thing. And so the cycle continues.