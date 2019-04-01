from the ageism dept.
Older job applicants up to three times less likely to be selected for interview than younger ones, study finds
Fifty-year-old job seekers are up to three times less likely to be selected for interview than younger applicants with less relevant experience, a major new study shows.
Research found that applications from 28-year-old white men were three times more likely to get an interview than those sent by 50-year-old black women, and over twice as likely as those sent by 50-year-old white women.
Academics from Anglia Ruskin and Cyprus universities applied for 811 sales and service jobs in England, sending in applications from fictional British job seekers.
One was a 28-year-old white man with nine years' experience relevant to the job, and the others were from 50-year-old white and black men and women with 31 years' relevant experience. All the fictional applicants said they were employed at the time, and their age and ethnic background were noted on their CVs.
Researchers found that applications from young white men were:
- 1.8 times more likely to be selected for interview than ones from 50-year-old white men
- 2.3 times more likely to be selected than those from 50-year-old white women
- 2.6 times more likely to be selected than those from 50-year-old black men
- 3 times more likely to be selected than those from 50-year-old black women.
Professor Nick Drydakis, Dr. Anna Paraskevopoulou of the School of Business and Law, Anglia Ruskin University, and Dr. Vasiliki Bozani of Economics Research Centre, University of Cyprus, also found that the young men were accepted for interview for jobs that paid more highly, around £19,863, than the ones that 50-year-old men were invited to, around £17,552, 13% lower.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 28, @07:33PM
Try being a White male and applying to one of those cushy local or state government jobs. Good fucking luck with that, Jared Preston Stafford. All the qualifications and fitness won't do a goddamn thing to prevent that slot being filled by some nose-picking ass-scratching illiterate Mexican.
As far as the age aspect, if I ran a business, I'd hire plenty of geezers. The bad stereotype of geezers is that they are too set in their ways to be flexible, but my experience is that the stereotype is bullshit. Sure, some geezers are inflexible, but look at all those millennial punks who can't be pried from their phones. It's like in that comic Peanuts with Linus and his security blanket -- well, millennial scum deserve a blanket allright: a smallpox blanket.
But where was I going with that? Oh yeah, geezers have really cool stories. Go geezers!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday April 28, @07:43PM
It's not really a surprise, it has been shown over and over again previously. That said I'm still skeptical in general due to at least one factor -- it might not scale or you might not be able to generalize this on a bigger group or segment of the job market as a whole. The keywords here might be "811 sales and service jobs in England", sales and service jobs are usually not jobs where the employees are or are supposed to be middle age or above. Instead these tend to be entry level jobs, not only in the company but also into the job market. But if you get stuck there as you get older things might start to suck hard indeed.
With that in mind, this type of experimentation is just flawed -- if you believe that having a harder time getting an entry level position is somehow relevant on the job market as a whole. It might only work on this type of junior entry level positions as it becomes a lot harder to fake believable applications for more senior, and or public, positions.
I'm fairly sure that if I started to apply for junior positions in my field (or just to positions without any experience required at all) I wouldn't score a lot of success, interviews or even offers either. Does that mean the market is broken? Not really. If they are looking for entry level positions without much need for an education and such then you probably don't really want applications from middle aged white people with years of experience or education. Which sort of brings together that if you are 50+ years old and have no experience or education then what have you been doing and why shouldn't I give the chance to little Johnny-18 instead. The warning bells are ringing so loud that even the HR-drone-people are able to hear them.