England Was Almost Destroyed By Radio Waves – Lessons from History

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 28, @09:44PM
from the signals-in-the-aether dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for ErnestTBass

In 1940, Britain had retreated back to their island fortress after being throttled in mainland Europe by invading Nazis. They would hide behind the sea and hope that their navy and air force could stop the possible German invasion of their island.

As the Battle of Britain raged on, the German and British air forces went head to head. Something strange happened, the Germans pulled of[sic] a series of highly effective night bombing raids. It's strange because night bombing was incredibly ineffective for the most part.

[...] This German bombing was much more effective than what the British could do at night. As a matter of fact, it was more accurate than what typical bombing could do in the day time.

Source: https://medium.com/lessons-from-history/england-was-almost-destroyed-by-radio-waves-df70830e8593

Original Submission


England Was Almost Destroyed By Radio Waves – Lessons from History
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @09:50PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @09:50PM (#836055)

    https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-11486219 [bbc.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @10:05PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @10:05PM (#836058)

      Radio waves aka Radar saved the British.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @10:43PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @10:43PM (#836066)

        If you've listened to BBC radio in the last decade, you wouldn't be so certain.

  • (Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @09:55PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @09:55PM (#836056)

    "We are quite in danger of sending highly trained and highly intelligent young men out into the world with tables of erroneous numbers under their arms, and with a dense fog in the place where their brains ought to be. In this century, of course, they will be working on guided missiles and advising the medical profession on the control of disease, and there is no limit to the extent to which they could impede every sort of national effort."

    Fisher, R N (1958). "The Nature of Probability" . Centennial Review. 2: 261–274.

    Fisher warned them, they didn't listen. The US didn't either. Now charlatans pervade all academic, medical, and military research. The only hope is that the "enemy" is even worse off than you.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @10:08PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @10:08PM (#836059)

      Not sure how this is could be offtopic. The story is about nerd applying their understanding when there are real world rewards and punishments.

      Western academia et al have been free running outside this for many decades now, basically surviving off the US military pillaging oil rich regions of the world. For example, try to win a war with the same approach that leads you to cling to "dark matter" theories despite all the evidence otherwise.

