In 1940, Britain had retreated back to their island fortress after being throttled in mainland Europe by invading Nazis. They would hide behind the sea and hope that their navy and air force could stop the possible German invasion of their island.
As the Battle of Britain raged on, the German and British air forces went head to head. Something strange happened, the Germans pulled of[sic] a series of highly effective night bombing raids. It's strange because night bombing was incredibly ineffective for the most part.
[...] This German bombing was much more effective than what the British could do at night. As a matter of fact, it was more accurate than what typical bombing could do in the day time.
Source: https://medium.com/lessons-from-history/england-was-almost-destroyed-by-radio-waves-df70830e8593
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-11486219 [bbc.com]
Radio waves aka Radar saved the British.
If you've listened to BBC radio in the last decade, you wouldn't be so certain.
Fisher warned them, they didn't listen. The US didn't either. Now charlatans pervade all academic, medical, and military research. The only hope is that the "enemy" is even worse off than you.
Not sure how this is could be offtopic. The story is about nerd applying their understanding when there are real world rewards and punishments.
Western academia et al have been free running outside this for many decades now, basically surviving off the US military pillaging oil rich regions of the world. For example, try to win a war with the same approach that leads you to cling to "dark matter" theories despite all the evidence otherwise.