from the top-hat dept.
Fedora 30, the newest release of the venerable Linux distribution that serves (in part) as the staging environment for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, was released Tuesday, bringing with it a number of improvements and performance optimizations. Fedora 30 uses GCC 9.0, bringing modest performance improvements across all applications that have been recompiled using the new version, as noted by Linux benchmarking website Phoronix.
The new version includes some quality-of-life improvements, for which work began in previous versions. These include the new flicker-free boot process, which hides the GRUB loader/kernel select screen by default, and relies on some creative theming to incorporate the bootsplash image from your hardware into the loading process. This also makes updating software through the Software Center a more seamless process.
If it has been some time since you've taken a look at Fedora, the release of Fedora 30 is a great opportunity to become re-acquainted with the long-running Linux distribution. Improvements to GNOME have redeemed the usability of Fedora well after the initial release of the GNOME 3.x series, while greater attention to usability for users who are not necessarily IT professionals puts it on the same level for ease-of-use as Ubuntu.
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/fedora-30-brings-immense-quality-of-life-improvements-to-linux-on-the-desktop/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @10:03PM
About time!
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday April 30, @10:07PM
Da fuck with bootsplash image, I want to see all the log until the XServer kicks in.
Last time it became handy was only one week ago, when a laptop that used to be connected by wire took ages to boot when disconnected: the eth0 iface was configured to wait for DHCP.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @10:12PM
Waxing very eloquent about how shiny they polished the new piece of it.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday April 30, @10:13PM
Hiding computer stuff from the sensitive and easily confused user? This is Linux! Give me Command Line, or give me death! And what the heck is a "Software Center"? We asked for death, and Redhat gives us systemd, a living death.
cite: Zombie protesters against cuts to education in Wisconsin.
[21:17:40]mprg: I created the love and the hate within I too? [21:17:49]mprg: I created aristarchus?!?! #editorial
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @10:18PM
This some kinda joke for millenials?